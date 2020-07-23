MLB Opening Day Is Here, and Twitter Goes Wild

It's finally here. After a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball will begin its 2020 season with two games on Thursday. The first game will be between the Washington National and New York Yankees. The second contest will be between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Giants. Both games will air on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The 2020 MLB season will be a lot different from any other season in league history. Due to the pandemic, each team will play only 60 games instead of 162. There will also be a few rule changes including the National League now having a designated hitter and having a runner on second base going into extra innings. The 2020 season will end on Sept. 27, and it's possible the league could expand the playoffs since the season is shortened significantly.

Speaking of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers look like the team to beat in 2020. With the addition of Mookie Betts and key veterans returning, the Dodgers are ready to win their first World Series since 1988. Other teams that can make a run at the championship are the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, and Atlanta Braves. Here's a look at social media reacting to MLB Opening Day 2020.