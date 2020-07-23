MLB Opening Day Is Here, and Twitter Goes Wild
It's finally here. After a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Major League Baseball will begin its 2020 season with two games on Thursday. The first game will be between the Washington National and New York Yankees. The second contest will be between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Giants. Both games will air on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET.
The 2020 MLB season will be a lot different from any other season in league history. Due to the pandemic, each team will play only 60 games instead of 162. There will also be a few rule changes including the National League now having a designated hitter and having a runner on second base going into extra innings. The 2020 season will end on Sept. 27, and it's possible the league could expand the playoffs since the season is shortened significantly.
Speaking of the playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers look like the team to beat in 2020. With the addition of Mookie Betts and key veterans returning, the Dodgers are ready to win their first World Series since 1988. Other teams that can make a run at the championship are the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, and Atlanta Braves. Here's a look at social media reacting to MLB Opening Day 2020.
TODAY. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/YJ1AJ7VOD9— MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2020
#OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay #OpeningDay— MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2020
prevnext
Good morning to everyone *especially* Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer. Put on a show for us tonight, please. We’re ready.— Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) July 23, 2020
#OpeningDay looks different this time around, but we're glad it's here ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/22mBYfgW7j— ESPN (@espn) July 23, 2020
It's finally here... Happy #OpeningDay! pic.twitter.com/ldTQ1rxSeE— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 23, 2020
prevnext
F I N A L L Y
🗣️ IT'S BASEBALL DAY!#OpeningDay // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/J2s5wy7jEG— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 23, 2020
In honor of #OpeningDay and sports being back here’s me sweating through a shirt with @BarstoolBigCat @PFTCommenter @davidortiz and @Marlins_Man at the MLB All Star Game in 2018. pic.twitter.com/JuK7hy8Au2— Adam Rosenberg (@heyrosenberg) July 23, 2020
Welcome back, old friend. It is so good to see you. #OpeningDay
🖊️ Written by Tom Verducci— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 23, 2020
🎙️ Narrated by Jon Hamm pic.twitter.com/wO1R01rWrG
prevnext
#OpeningDay isn’t the same without snow in the forecast.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 23, 2020
#OpeningDay isn’t the same without snow in the forecast.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) July 23, 2020
Good Morning #Yankees family! Happy #OpeningDay everyone!! We’re finally here! LFG! ⚾️ 👏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/IIxny9CcT4— Molly Barton (@chefmolls) July 23, 2020
prevnext
WE MADE IT #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/55o6EnTEpt— Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) July 23, 2020
Just waiting for our #OpeningDay...#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/oAr9DoOI8J— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 23, 2020
The Nationals after they beat the Yankees to be on top of the MLB again. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/NR9Bv4ZBlG— Derrick (@DerrickBellah3) July 23, 2020
prevnext
It’s here.
We made it.
PLAY BALL! ⚾️#OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/2nAwbmjxxx— Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) July 23, 2020
IT'S OFFICIALLY #OpeningDay
LET'S GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/HemampAf87— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) July 23, 2020
RT if you want the @Nationals to repeat #BeatNY // #OpeningDay // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/YauLMyWrE1— Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) July 23, 2020
prevnext
Happy #OpeningDay #MLB fans! pic.twitter.com/O1iGgzlvZu— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 23, 2020
Happy #OpeningDay! pic.twitter.com/5FTzM95Pub— SABR (@sabr) July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
prev
HAPPY #OPENINGDAY! pic.twitter.com/U3kX736Tr3— The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) July 23, 2020