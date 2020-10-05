MLB Fans React to Charles Haeger's Death After Being Named Suspect in Ex-Girlfriend's Murder
Former MLB pitcher Charles Haeger died one day after he was named a suspect in his the murder of his ex-girlfriend, and MLB fans are in shock. According to a police report, Haeger was found near the Grand Canyon's South Rim and died from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." He was the pitching coach of the Chicago Cubs AA affiliate in Arizona.
In a report by E! News, police responded to "sounds of shots" in a Phoenix, Arizona suburb and found "an adult female deceased," who was identified as Danielle Breed. It was then reported that Breed's roommate saw Haeger leaving her room with a handgun and then "pointed the handgun at the roommate." That led to the roommate escaping from the residence and was able to get a neighbor to call 9-1-1. Breed was reportedly seeking a restraining order against Haeger.
Haeger made his MLB debut in 2006 as a member of the Chicago White Sox. He also spent time with the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers before needed his career officially after the 2013 seasons where she spent all his time in the minor leagues. In his career, Haeger posted a 2-7 record with a 6.40 ERA and 69 strikeouts. Here's a look at MLB fans reacting to the news.
