Charles Haeger, MLB Alum, Found Dead One Day After Being Suspected of Ex-Girlfriend's Murder

Former MLB pitcher Charles Haeger has died, just one day after being suspected in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, according to E! News. Haeger was pitching coach for the Chicago Cubs AA affiliate in Arizona and a former pitcher with the White Sox, Padres and Dodgers before ending his playing career in 2010. He also spent time in the minor leagues with the Mariners and Red Sox before ending in 2013.

Haeger was reportedly discovered near the Grand Canyon's South Rim according to the police report, dead from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." The apparent suicide comes one day after Haeger was allegedly involved in the slaying of Danielle Breed, his ex girlfriend.

Update: Charles Haeger, a former professional baseball player who once pitched for the Dodgers, was being sought in the killing of his ex-girlfriend in Arizona. Police have confirmed he was found dead today of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.https://t.co/atsvRF4pKc — KTLA (@KTLA) October 4, 2020

According to E! News, police responded to the "sound of shots" in a Phoenix, Arizona suburb and found an "adult female deceased" on the premises. Breed's male roommate reportedly saw Haeger leaving her bedroom with a handgun.

"Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate," the police report said. "The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 9-1-1." The Daily Mail added that Breed had been seeking a restraining order against Haeger before the tragic slaying. A grey 2020 Chrysler Voyager belonging to Haeger was found near Flagstaff, Arizona on Saturday, leading authorities 118 miles north of Scottsdale and eventually to the Rim Trail at the Grand Canyon.

Haeger's MLB career was highlighted by his status as a knuckleball pitcher, one of the few left in the league following the retirement of Boston Red Sox star Tim Wakefield. In the end, though, he didn't stick and only played 83 innings total across his MLB career. He later joined Madonna University as their pitching coach before moving to the Tampa Bay Rays as pitching coordinator for their minor league club from 2016-2018. The Chicago Cubs named him pitching coach for their AA minor league organization in 2020, though he never filled the role due to the cancellation of the minor league season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRAGIC: Loved ones ID murder victim as 34yo Danielle Long. They say she broke up w/ the suspect months ago. I’m told she wanted to get a restraining order. Scottsdale PD says former MLB player Charles Haeger shot & killed her last night in her home. Live at 5. #fox10phoenix https://t.co/A7xrKrcikY pic.twitter.com/aMs4sIb1Lj — Justin Lum (@jlumfox10) October 3, 2020

Breed's mother, Jane Long, spoke to local news about the alleged murder of her daughter. "He shattered a lot of people today and he knows that," she told the local Fox affiliate. "He knows that he knows how close our family was. He used to come to the family gatherings and we're talking about having 30 people 40 people every month." Police are still investigating the murder.

