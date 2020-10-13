MLB Fans Attend Braves-Dodgers NLCS Game for First Time in 2020

✖

On Monday night, the Atlanta Braves took on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series. The Braves came away with a 5-1 victory, and fans got to witness it live. During the game, it was announced that 10,700 fans were in attendance to see the game, which was played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The fans in attendance were required to wear masks except when actively eating or drinking. Monday was the first time fans attended a live MLB game this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was really weird going on the field to get ready before the game and seeing people in general,'' Los Angeles' Kike Hernandez said, who homered for the Dodgers' only run in a 5-1 loss via the Associated Press. "It was kind of shocking for everybody to see, at least for the first few minutes. It definitely added more to this game. I missed what the roar of the crowd sounded like.'' With the game was played at a neutral site, there were plenty of Braves and Dodgers fans in attendance. Some

Fans are back in the stands at limited capacity for the NLCS. pic.twitter.com/MczoS5mM6T — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 13, 2020

"They brought it for sure, and it definitely got the adrenaline going, especially late in the game. It was intense,'' Atlanta's Austin Riley said who hit a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning. Globe Life Field will also be home for the World Series, and fans will be allowed to attend. Tickets for the World Series are now sold out.

Shortly before the regular season came to an end, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the plan was to have fans at the NLCS and World Series. "We are pressing ahead to have fans in Texas," Manfred said. "One of the most important things to our game is the presence of fans — starting down the path of having fans in stadiums, and in a safe and risk-free environment, is very, very important to our game."

The American League Championship Series features the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros, and the series is being played in San Diego, California. No fans are allowed to attend the games due to the state dealing with a large number of COVID-19 cases.