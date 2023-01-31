MLB All-Star Pitcher Announces Retirement From Baseball After 15 Seasons

An MLB pitcher who was selected to play in the All-Star game in 2015 is calling it a career. On Monday, Darren O'Day went to Twitter to announce his retirement from baseball after being in the league for 15 seasons. This comes after O'Day spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Braves.

The mental, physical, and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game," the 40-year-old O'Day wrote in the post, per MLB.com. "When I started in 2006, I didn't know if I was good enough to compete in MLB, but I was determined to keep going until somebody told me otherwise."

O'Day began his MLB career in 2008 as a member of the Los Angeles Angeles of Anaheim. He then joined the New York Mets in 2009 and played in just four games before he was designated for assignment. The Texas Rangers claimed O'Day shortly after the Mets move him, and he played in 64 games for the club that season. O'Day spent another two seasons with the Rangers before joining the Baltimore Orioles in 2012. He spent seven seasons with the Orioles and played in the All-Star game in 2015. In that season, O'Day pitched in 68 games and posted a 1.52 ERA with 82 strikeouts and just 14 walks and posted a 6-2 record in 65.1 innings pitched.

In 2018, O'Day suffered a hamstring injury after appearing in 20 games. He was traded to the Braves in July of that year and didn't play again until 2019 when he appeared in eight games and recorded a 1.69 ERA in 5.1 innings. O'Day then recorded a 4-0 record with a 1.10 ERA in 19 appearances in 2020 with the Braves. In 2021, O'Day signed a one-contract with the New York Yankees and appeared in only 12 games due to multiple injuries. He returned to the Braves last season and played in 28 games, which is the most he's seen since the 2018 season.

O'Day who is from Jacksonville, Florida, played college baseball at the University of Florida from 2003 to 2006. He was named an Academic All-American his senior year and helped the Gators reach the College World Series finals in 2005.