MLB All-Star Game 2022: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The Midsummer Classic has arrived. The best players in baseball have taken over Los Angels to take part in the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, which will be played at Dodger Stadium. The game will start on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and air on Fox as well as ESPN Radio.

The All-Star Game will pit the American League vs. the National League, and some of the players that will see the field are Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Manny Machado, Trea Turner and Ronald Acuña Jr. The starting pitchers for the game will be Shane McClanahan (American League) and Clayton Kershaw (National League). The managers will be Dusty Baker (American League) and Brian Snitker (National League) since they were in the World Series last year. Baker is the manager of the Houston Astros, and Snitker is the skipper of the Atlanta Braves. Speaking of the Braves, they have six players named All-Stars, including Austin Riley who is an injury replacement despite hitting 27 home runs this season.

"There's a lot going on; I'm just trying to take it all in," Riley told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "You never know if you'll get another one of these, so I'm just taking it in and enjoying it. It's been great. It's been crazy. Obviously late notice, I was trying to get everything together. I'm just happy I'm here."

Riley is having a great 2022 season, but all eyes will be on Ohtani who is the reigning AL MVP. So far this season, the two-way star has hit 19 home runs, 56 RBIs and has a .835 OPS. On the pitching side, Ohtani has a 9-4 record with a 2.38 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 87 innings pitched.

"Shohei is pretty incredible," Kershaw said, per MLB.com. "I just try to pitch, let alone try to hit every once in a while back in the day. What he's able to do is incredible. It's really great for the game of baseball. Having somebody like that to be able to excel at both of those the way he does is incredible. It's fun to watch, too, as a fan of the game."