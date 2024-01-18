We've Been Mispronouncing Travis Kelce's Name for Years

It looks like we've been saying Travis Kelce's name wrong for a very long time. Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones brought up an interesting fact about his teammate while on the sidelines of their playoff game against the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

"So y'all know it's not even Travis Kel-see?" Jones said to two other Chiefs players as seen in the Inside the NFL clip, per E! News. One of the players asked what's the name, and Jones responded, "It's Travis Kels. F—ing crazy, right." Jones seems to be right as Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce, confronted their father, Ed Kelce, about never correcting anyone on how to pronounce their last name.

"Why in the world did you change your name out of nowhere and now we are Kel-see?" Jason asked on the New Heights podcast last year. "Why did we think that our name was Kel-see for the first 24 years... 27 years of my life, 25 of Trav's?" Ed explained that he let people call him and his family Kel-see because he "got tired of correcting people."

"That's a good reason to stop," Jason joked. "That's as good as I've heard. So you changed your entire family's name over generations because you were tired of correcting people."

Both Travis and Jason have been playing in the NFL for over a decade and have seen a lot of success. Jason, an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, has been named to seven Pro Bowls and six All-Pro First teams along with helping the Eagles win a Super Bowl. After the Eagles lost the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Monday, Jason spoke out on reports of his retirement.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision. I just don't," Jason said. "There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I'm really not."

Travis, who is currently dating music superstar Taylor Swift, has been named to the Pro Bowl nine times, the All-Pro Team six times and helped the Cheifs win two Super Bowls. He will look to win a third as the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs this weekend.