Minnesota Vikings Release Statement on George Floyd's Death

Minnesota resident George Floyd was killed this week while being arrested by police, and it sent shockwaves throughout the entire country. When the Minnesota Vikings head the news of Floyd, they released a statement as the incident happened just minutes away from U.S. Bank Stadium. On Twitter, the Vikings stated everyone has the "right to be protected."

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life that occurred Monday evening just blocks from our stadium," the statement read. Everyone in our community deserves the right to feel protected and safe. Our thoughts are with the George Floyd family and all individuals who have been affected by this tragedy." The Vikings are upset with what happened with Floyd, but it's likely they will continue their relationship with the police department. The same thing can't be said about the University of Minnesota who is limiting its relationship with the Minneapolis Police Department due to Floyd's death.

School president Joan Gabel sent a letter to students, faculty and staff which said it will "limit our collaboration with the MPD to joint patrols and investigations that directly enhance the safety of our community or that allow us to investigate and apprehend those who put our students, faculty, and staff at risk." The letter also said the school will not contract the MPD for big events including football games.

"As a community, we are outraged and grief-stricken," Gabel wrote. "I do not have the words to fully express my pain and anger and I know that many in our community share those feelings, but also fear for their own safety. This will not stand." Floyd was arrested by police on Monday after they got a call for a "forgery in progress" when they arrested Floyd, one officer had his knee on Floyd's neck while he was on the ground. A bystander took a video of the incident, and Floyd screams out "I can't breathe," before he loses consciousness. It has led to protests and riots in the state.

"At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd," President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served!"