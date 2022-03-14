Minnesota Vikings Make Big Decision on Quarterback Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings have secured their immediate future with Kirk Cousins. On Monday, the Vikings announced they have agreed to a one-year contract extension with Cousins that will last through the 2023 season. According to ESPN, Cousins, who has been the Vikings’ starting quarterback since 2018, will have a salary-cap number of $31.25 instead of $45 million.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to play for Kevin and could not be more excited about the direction of our team,” Cousins said in a statement. “As soon as we return to TCO Performance Center next month, we will begin working toward our collective goal of bringing a championship to Vikings fans.”

Cousins is set to earn $40 million in 2022 and $30 million in 2023, and all of it is guaranteed. He will receive $50 million of the $70 million by mid-March 2023. During his time with the Vikings, Cousins has signed three guarantee contracts and earned $158.9 million between 2016 and 2021. After the 2023 season, Cousins will have earned $231.7 million in his career.

“Kirk was one of the first players I called when I joined the Vikings, and it was immediately clear how much he cares about this organization and about winning,” Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said. “High-level quarterback play is a prerequisite to building a championship team, and we are confident Kirk will continue along that path.”

Cousins is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, despite the Vikings missing the playoffs. In 2021, the Michigan State alum completed 66.3% of his passes and threw for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions which led to him being selected to play in the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. In his four seasons with the Vikings, Cousins has won 33 games, completed 68.3% thrown for 16,387 yards 124 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

In 2012, Cousins was drafted by Washington in the fourth round. He was the backup QB for Robert Griffin III until the 2015 season when he became the full-time starter. In his first season as QB1, Cousins completed 69.8% of his passes while throwing for 4,166 yards 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2016, Cousins threw for 4,917 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.