Minnesota Vikings' K.J. Osborn Saves Man From Burning Car

K.J. Osborn can be called a hero. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver went to Twitter to reveal that he and three other people save a man from a burning car. In the tweet, Osborn said the car "went up in flames after a bad crash" and it was a "situation I'd never imagine being apart of in a million years."

Osborn spoke about the incident on The Adam Schefter Podcast and said that he was on his way home in an Uber after a workout in Austin, Texas. The Uber driver noticed that a car had crashed under a bridge and burst into flames. "My Uber driver just starts going crazy. He's like, 'Oh my gosh! Oh my gosh!' I look up, and I'm wondering what's all the fuss about," Osborn said, per the New York Post. "He's like, 'This guy crashed,' and I look to my right and there's a car, if you were to picture it, under a bridge's pillars. His car is head-on. He hit the pillar and his car is in flames."

The Uber driver wanted to call 911, but Osborn noticed that the situation was too serious not to take action. The Uber driver rushed to the scene and opened the door before he, Osborn and two other bystanders began talking to the man. All four then pulled the man out of the car after realizing he couldn't get out on his own. Emergency personnel then arrived on the scene to put out the fire and the man to the hospital. The unidentified man suffered minor injuries, and Osborn said he plans to visit him.

Osborn, 25, was selected in the fifth round by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2021, Osborn became a key piece in the Vikings' offense, catching 50 passes for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. He put up similar numbers last season, catching 60 passes for 650 yards and five touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings All-Pro wide receiver, loves the way Osborn plays. "It's unbelievable. It just goes to the amount of work that he's been putting in every single day. He plays a tough role; to not get as many touches that he wants to get, but when he does get those touches, he makes the most out of them," Jefferson said in January, per the Vikings' official website. "He's a great teammate, great person to talk to and be around, and he works his butt off every single day. He's definitely somebody that I would love to be around for the rest of my career."