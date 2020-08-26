Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Playoff Game Over Jacob Blake Shooting and Social Media Weighs In
The Milwaukee Bucks will not be playing basketball on Wednesday as they are boycotting Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The game was expected to start at 4 p.m., but the Bucks were not on the court. This led to NBA officials going into Milwaukee's locker room before learning about the boycott.
"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. Blake, who is Black was shot by seven times by police on Sunday. He was attempting to enter his vehicle when he was shot, and his three children were in the car. According to Blake's attorney, he is paralyzed for the waist down and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again.
"We can't do anything [from Orlando]," Hill said to reporters on Monday. "First of all, we shouldn't have even came to this damn place, to be honest. I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are." Other teams in the NBA bubble have discussed boycotting, but the Bucks are the first team to do it. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the move.
The Milwaukee Bucks still haven't come out to the court for Game 6 with the Orlando Magic and there's been some discussion within the Bucks about a boycott, sources tell @malika_andrews and me. NBA officials have gone into the Milwaukee locker room.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020
Forfeiture by @Bucks comes exactly four years to the day of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee for the first time.— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 26, 2020
Listen as Milwaukee @Bucks @fswisconsin reporter @ZoraStephenson delivers a strong summary of why this statement/boycott is significant. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/88EWA9Z4ED— Jen Lada (@JenLada) August 26, 2020
Milwaukee gear is being loaded up and bags are headed back to the buses. pic.twitter.com/Bh3WuXPRDc— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) August 26, 2020
The world needs more people that give a shit... about the things that matter most, about the things that don’t always impact you personally, about the things it takes courage to take a stand for. Bravo, @Bucks.— Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) August 26, 2020
WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020
The Bucks broadcast team has done an excellent job covering this historic moment.
Everyone should listen to Zora Stephenson speak bout Milwaukee's playoff boycott in protest of the police shooting yet another black man in America. pic.twitter.com/oEdpQgAt9k— Jared Wade (@Jared_Wade) August 26, 2020
“There is no place of refuge unless everybody in this country is being respected the same way.”@mspears96 applauds the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to boycott Game 5 in wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/A1ghznFZkP— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 26, 2020
Proud of my brothers✊🏻@Bucks @NBA #NecessaryGoodTrouble #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/sYOos4prW8— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 26, 2020
SALUTE ✊🏾 @Bucks— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) August 26, 2020
On the same day 4 years ago that @Kaepernick7 protested peacefully during the anthem for social justice, the Milwaukee Bucks boycott an NBA playoff game in protest of the unjust treatment against Black men and women. I’m speechless. We are truly seeing the fruits of his labor.— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) August 26, 2020
Respect @bucks!!!!— DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) August 26, 2020
Welcome to the Heritage, Milwaukee Bucks. Cared about something bigger than you. A small gesture in the measure of the universe, but a significant one during this moment in time. Everyone has a role to play.— Full Dissident (@hbryant42) August 26, 2020
The Milwaukee Bucks will boycott and forfeit their upcoming playoff game to protest the shootings in Kenosha.
That is a perfect statement about what matters.— JRehling (@JRehling) August 26, 2020
All the respect in the world for the @Bucks. Keep fighting.— Taco Trey Kerby (@treykerby) August 26, 2020
There is a lot of pain and anger in the world and a lot of us feel helpless about how we can make change. The @Bucks know they won’t solve all these problems with their actions today but they had the power to do something big. I support these players and I support this team. pic.twitter.com/VoX4Wl8MtB— Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) August 26, 2020
Much respect to @Bucks. I’ve never been more proud of Black athletes in my adult life. This is the courage, sacrifice & love for our people we need to get true justice & equality! Salute, brothers!— Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) August 26, 2020