Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Playoff Game Over Jacob Blake Shooting and Social Media Weighs In

The Milwaukee Bucks will not be playing basketball on Wednesday as they are boycotting Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks are protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The game was expected to start at 4 p.m., but the Bucks were not on the court. This led to NBA officials going into Milwaukee's locker room before learning about the boycott.

"We're tired of the killings and the injustice," Bucks guard George Hill told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. Blake, who is Black was shot by seven times by police on Sunday. He was attempting to enter his vehicle when he was shot, and his three children were in the car. According to Blake's attorney, he is paralyzed for the waist down and it would "take a miracle" for him to walk again.

"We can't do anything [from Orlando]," Hill said to reporters on Monday. "First of all, we shouldn't have even came to this damn place, to be honest. I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are." Other teams in the NBA bubble have discussed boycotting, but the Bucks are the first team to do it. Here's a look at what fans had to say about the move.