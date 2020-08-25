Bucks' George Hill on Jacob Blake Shooting: 'We Shouldn't Have Even Came' to NBA Restart

✖

The Milwaukee Bucks are close to advancing in the NBA playoffs, but that is not the main focus right now for one player. In the team's home state of Wisconsin, a Black man named Jacob Blake was shot by a White police officer several times while attempting to get into his vehicle that had his three children in it on Sunday afternoon. When Bucks player George Hill heard the news, he said the NBA made a mistake by restarting the season.

"We can’t do anything [from Orlando]," Hill said to reporters on Monday. "First of all, we shouldn’t have even came to this damn place, to be honest. I think coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are." Blake, 29, was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition. His father, who is also named Jacob Blake, said his son is paralyzed from the waist down, but it's not known if it will be permanent. The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

"It's just sickening. It’s heartless. It’s a f—d up situation," Hill added. "Like I said, you're supposed to look at the police to protect and serve. Now, it’s looked at harass or shoot." Hill went on to say he knows the "cops are probably upset he’s still alive, because I know they surely tried to kill him." He also stated "We need some justice" for the situation, which he also called "heartless and "gutless."

"The Bucks organization is praying for the recovery of Jacob Blake, who was shot multiple times in the back by a police officer at point-blank range in Kenosha, Wisconsin, yesterday, the team said in a statement on Monday Morning. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the Black community."

Hill, 34, has been in the NBA since 2008 and could win his first title this season. However, it's clear his focus is on the racial and social issues going on in the country. "We're here, so it is what it is," Hill said. "We can't do anything from right here, but I think definitely when it’s all settled, some things have to be done. I think this world has to change. I think our police department has to change. Us as a society has to change."