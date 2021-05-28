Miles Teller Hints at Major Contract Update for Aaron Rodgers

✖

Miles Teller may have broken some news when it comes to Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday night, the Divergent actor went to Twitter to post a photo with his wife Keleigh. However, the caption is what stood out, which said "Cheers to signing with the Packers."

This could mean a couple of things. First, Rodgers may have signed a new contract with the Packers, which would be really surprising considering the interview he gave earlier this week. Second, this could be Teller trolling Packers fans, which is more likely. Teller and Keleigh have been hanging out with Rodgers and his fiancee Shailene Woodley in Hawaii all week, which means they know everything that's going on with the Packers quarterback.

When it comes down to it, Rodgers wants to return to the Packers, but he has a problem with the front office and how they have handled things in the past. "With my situation, look it's never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan," Rodgers told Kenny Mayne on SportsCenter. "I love Jordan [Love]; he's a great kid. [We've had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It's just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It's about character, it's about culture, it's about doing things the right way."

Rodgers also said the issues he has with the Packers didn't happen suddenly. "A lot of this was put in motion last year, and the wrench was just kind of thrown into it when I won MVP and played the way I played last year," Rodgers said. "This is just kind of, I think, a spill-out of all that. But it is about the people, and that's the most important thing."

If Rodgers does sign a new contract, Teller can officially call himself an NFL insider. But it looks like the battle with Rodgers and Packers management could go into the summer, which means he could miss the team's mandatory minicamp and possibly training camp. If that happens, there could be a new Packers quarterback under center for the 2021 season.