Mike Tyson Says His 'Expiration Date' Is Coming 'Really Soon'

Boxing champion Mike Tyson believes his time is ending "really soon." In an episode of his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion told therapist Sean McFarland he thinks he is "close" to his "expiration date." Tyson, 56, was introspective throughout the podcast, also telling McFarland that money did not bring him happiness.

"We're all gonna die one day of course," Tyson said, notes Sports Illustrated. "Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, 'Wow. That means my expiration date is coming close, really soon.'"

Earlier in the podcast episode, Tyson, McFarland, and DJ Whoo Kid talked about the importance of money. For Tyson, money "doesn't mean s—" to him, he said. "I always tell people-they think money's gonna make them happy; they've never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can't expect nobody to love you. How am I gonna love you? How am I gonna confess my love to you when you have $500 billion?"

"It's just that, the false sense of security," Tyson continued. "You believe nothing can happen. You don't believe the banks could collapse. You believe that you're invincible when you have a lot of money, which isn't true. That's why I always say money is a false sense of security."

This is not the first time Tyson talked about his own mortality. In a November 2021 interview with the New York Post, Tyson claimed he "died" during his first trip Sonoran Desert Toad venom, which can be used to produce a psychoactive trip. "In my trips, I've seen that death is beautiful," Tyson said. "Life and death both have to be beautiful, but death has a bad rep. The toad has taught me that I'm not going to be here forever. There's an expiration date."

In other Tyson news, he is the subject of Mike, an upcoming Hulu limited series starring Trevande Rhodes (Moonlight, Bird Box) as Tyson. Hulu released the first trailer for the series, which premieres on Aug. 25. Tyson did not approve the project and called for a boycott of Hulu when the series was announced in February 2021.

"Hulu's announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn't surprising," Tyson wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, reports Complex. "This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu's corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu's concern for dollars over respect for black story rights."