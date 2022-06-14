Mike Tyson to Roast WWE Hall of Famer at Nashville Event

✖

Mike Tyson will be taking shots at a WWE Hall of Famer later this month. According to TMZ Sports, the boxing legend will roast Ric Flair at an event in Nashville, Tennessee on July 29. The event will be before Flair competes in his final pro wrestling match. Tyson will be joined by WWE Hall of Fame Diamond Dallas Page and former WCW and WWE executive Eric Bischoff at the roast among others.

Tyson and Flair have a good relationship as Tyson's cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, struck a deal with Rick Flair Drip, and the duo will be selling different marijuana products. And after Flair gets roasted by Tyson he is scheduled to compete in the final match of his wrestling career in Nashville. "I'm going to walk that aisle one last time to prove once and for all that to be the Man, you've got to beat the Man," Flair said in a statement to ESPN last month.

As first reported by @TMZ_Sports/@TMZ, legendary boxer @MikeTyson is coming to #STARRCAST to take part in The Roast of Ric Flair!



Join us in Nashville or watch LIVE & ON DEMAND on @FiteTV!



🎟 l 📺: https://t.co/VTjob38HHy https://t.co/PyjvaFVbNQ pic.twitter.com/Sd8vJ2RXoT — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 14, 2022

Flair, 73, hasn't wrestled in a match since Sept. 12, 2011, a match for Impact Wrestling against Sting. His last match in WWE was in 2008 at WrestleMania XXIV against Shawn Michaels. Flair's opponent for the July 31 match has not been announced he has been training with All Elite Wrestling star Jay Lethal.

Flair has been part of the professional wrestling scene for 50 years. He is known for his time in NWA, WCW and WWE and has won a total of 16 world championships in his career. Flair is a member of the NWA Hall of Fame and is a two-time member of the WWE Hall of Fame as he went in as an individual and a member of The Four Horsemen.

"I was average at best, but if you guys think it was great then I can live with that," Flair said in an interview with talkSPORT in 2020. "I didn't think it was great, the emotion was at a very high level because it was real. All the things I went through, where I was so demoralized, I'm over it all now and I couldn't be happier. I'm just happy, married to a beautiful woman that supports me through anything, my life could not be better."