Mike Tyson Weighs in on Will Smith's Oscars Slap on Chris Rock

Mike Tyson just shared his thoughts on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards back in March. The legendary boxer recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and was asked about the slap that sent shockwaves across Hollywood. Tyson, who recently got into a physical altercation with a fan on a plane, said the ordeal was "pretty interesting."

"I don't know, if he thought it was necessary to do it," Tyson said, per Cinemablend. "If he's not shocked, I'm not shocked." Smith and Rock haven't publicly commented on the slap, but the incident led to Smith being banned from attending all Academy functions, including the Oscars for 10 years. The slap happened right before Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor in the film King Richard.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," Smith said in an Instagram post. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." Before the ban, Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Rock has joked about the incident while on tour and said he will officially comment on it eventually.

Tyson's comments on the slap come two months after he attacked a man who was harassing him. The good news for the former heavyweight champion is he was not charged in the altercation as authorities didn't believe Tyson was responsible, despite the injuries that occurred to the man.

"They said they ain't going to pick up charges," Tyson said on his podcast last month. "He was f—-ng with me. "Yeah, I took pictures with the n—a. This guy doesn't even know, I shouldn't even be taking public planes anymore. My wife is mad that I take public planes…It triggered something in me."