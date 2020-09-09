'Mike Tyson Mysteries' Canceled at Adult Swim After 4 Seasons

✖

For four seasons, an animated version of Mike Tyson traveled around the country solving mysteries with the help of the ghost of the Marquess of Queensberry, Tyson's adopted Korean daughter and an alcoholic talking pigeon in Mike Tyson Mysteries. Now the adventure is coming to an end. One of the show's writers revealed in May that Mike Tyson Mysteries was canceled and that its fourth season was the last on Adult Swim.

Speaking with The Modern Moron Podcast, writer Larry Dorf broke the news. He served as a key figure on Mike Tyson Mysteries for 40 episodes and joined creator Hugh Davidson on the project. The podcast's host asked about the fan-favorite animated series and whether another season was on the way. Dorf responded by revealing the fate of Mike Tyson Mysteries and upsetting several fans.

"Well, I was a writer for Mike Tyson Mysteries," Dorf said during the podcast (which was released in late May but not widely reported on). "Mike Tyson Mysteries is not a show anymore. It's been canceled. ... It was very fun. It was a funny show, but it's all done." Dorf said that they created four seasons, which he called a great run on Adult Swim.

As Dorf continued to explain, the creators of Mike Tyson Mysteries found out about the cancellation around the first of the year. They had been working with Warner Bros. Animation and were awaiting news of possible renewal, but they did not receive positive news. However, this cancellation doesn't mean that the relationship with Warner Bros. is over.

With the show over, there are now questions about where Dorf and writers will head next. Are they sticking together to create new content, or are they going their separate ways? Dorf said that there are some things in the works, but he doesn't want to reveal them just yet. He believes that doing so might jinx the projects.

"We're working with them (WB) on a new thing," Dorf explained. "Hugh [Davidson] had kind of an overall deal there. Notice they didn't give one to me or Rachel [Ramras]. They want to develop stuff. There is one thing that we're going to be pitching next week that we've been working on."

Mike Tyson Mysteries developed a reputation for wild storylines and oddball characters while becoming a fan-favorite series. Many expressed appreciation for the style reminiscent of Scooby-Doo and Jonny Quest, as well as the very unique side characters. The show has a 96% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the first season generated an 82% critical rating.