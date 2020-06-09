Mike Tyson Kneels in Solidarity With Protesters in Striking Image

✖

Mike Tyson needed no words to describe his latest Instagram post. This week, the 53-year boxing legend posted a photo of him kneeling in response to the George Floyd protests going on across the country. The photo has reached over 1 million likes within a 24-hour period. Tyson has shown his support for racial and social injustice, posting a black photo for Black Out Tuesday.

The interesting thing about Tyson kneeling is he's a supporter of President Donald Trump. Back in 2015, Tyson made it known he's endorsing Trump to be the new president, saying, "He should be president of the United States." When asked if he was going to vote for Trump, Tyson replied "Hell yeah. Big time." Trump has made it clear he's not a supporter of anyone who kneels during the national anthem. Does this mean that Trump will attack Tyson for kneeling?

As of now, Trump has attacked NFL players for kneeling as Colin Kaepernick began doing it in 2016. Now with Floyd's death, it's very possible a group of NFL players will protest once the 2020 season begins. And according to a report by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could be joining them. Goodell said in a recent video he will protest with the players to fight racism in the country, which led to Trump taking a shot at him.

"Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?" Trump asked on Twitter.

Tyson has been in the news as he's been showing off his boxing skills in workout videos and he's getting into some pro wrestling action. Last month, Tyson was seen on AEW getting into a brawl with Chris Jericho. Also, there have been rumors of Tyson looking to return to the ring. He hasn't boxed in an official match since 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride in six rounds. His last win came in 2003 when he defeated Clifford Etienne.