Mike Tyson's Fight Against Roy Jones Jr. Reportedly Delayed

Boxing fans will have to wait a little longer for Mike Tyson's return to the ring. In a report by RingTV.com, the exhibition fight between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. has been pushed back from its Sept. 12 date to Nov. 28. The event will be streamed on pay-per-view and will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

ESPN is reporting the organizers of the event needed more time to land international TV deals and tie up loose ends in the pay-per-view side. As for the contract, ESPN was told no official adjustments to the deal have been made, but the change of the date was discussed over the weekend. Ring TV is reporting the reason the fight was moved because Tyson's team felt they could get more money by rescheduling. Both sides held a meeting, and Jones approved the change of the date.

The fight was officially announced and Tyson revealed why he wanted to get back into the ring. "It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," Tyson said when he was on ESPN's First Take shortly after the announcement. He also said that he's "never took that many punches. After the last fight I had, I left and I lived my life, and I've been through some experiences, and now I'm back here."

In June, Jones talked about a fight with Tyson. "We always wanted to see it, but I would've preferred it back then," Jones said. "Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. Still, a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it's like, you go in there and see. You still gotta see it."

Tyson, 54, was teasing a comeback for the last few months with videos of him working out. The videos were so impressive, he was getting deals to compete in different events such as a $20 million deal to fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and $1 million to fight Australian Rugby stars. Jones, 51, hasn't been showing off his workouts like Tyson, but he may have an edge in the fight since he last competed in Feb. 2018. Tyson's last fight was in 2005.