Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million to Compete in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Mike Tyson has been getting a lot of attention for his viral video of him boxing. With Tyson being 53 years old, many are wondering if he can get back in the ring and be a dominant force like he was in the 1980s and 90s. The former heavyweight champion has had his share of offers come his way, but the biggest offer comes from a bare-knuckle fighting organization. According to Heavy.com, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has offered Tyson $20 million to compete in their league. David Feldman, president of BKFC said Tyson has the option to choose his opponent from someone in the promotion.

"While we did make a guaranteed offer of $20 million for Mike [Tyson] to fight for BKFC, we're open to many different options as to how we can work together. Obviously, the excitement of seeing Mike's video showing himself training and desire to participate in exhibitions inspired us to reach out and make the offer." Feldman said. Last week, Tyson posted a video of him working out with MMA trainer Rafael Corderio. In the video, Tyson was punching at the same speed he had when he was in his 20s.

If Tyson was to agree to fight in the BKFC, who be his opponent? Multiple outlets former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs would be the leading candidate. Briggs, 48, signed with the promotion in April, and there have been rumors about him battling Tyson. Nothing has been set, however, as Tyson hasn't agreed to sign a deal.

In the meantime, Tyson will continue to workout and impress fans on social media. Back in March, Tyson talked to The Sportsman about his life and said he isn't afraid of dying. "Yeah. I don't fear it," Tyson said when asked if he was looking forward to death. "Living might be more complicated than dying to me. The belief of it. I don't know if it's true. Because living takes a lot of courage. Without the courage, you can't handle living. Living is a journey; living is a struggle. People have everything and they still can't do it, they struggle. We take ourselves too seriously. We think we're somebody. Who the f—? We're nothing! We come from s—; we think we're special! Fame is s—."