Mike Tyson Reveals Why He's Returning to Boxing

Boxing fans are still in disbelief Mike Tyson is making a comeback. The 54-year old will face Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. It will be shown on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller. As mentioned by ESPN, Triller will show a 10-part docuseries leading up to the fight. Tyson made an appearance on ESPN's First Take on Thursday and explained why he's returning after being out of action for 15 years.

"It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," Tyson said. The former heavyweight champion also pointed out just because he's 54 "doesn't mean that we have to start a new career and our lives are totally over." Tyson then said he "never took that many punches. After the last fight I had, I left and I lived my life, and I've been through some experiences, and now I'm back here."

Jones, 51, was considered one of the top boxers in the world when in his prime. Last month, Jones talked about how he would love to face Tyson. "We always wanted to see it, but I would've preferred it back then," Jones said. "Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. Still a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it's like, you go in there and see. You still gotta see it."

Despite both fightings being older, fans have a chance to see two of the most accomplished fighters of all-time going head-to-head. Tyson has the record of the third-longest unified heavyweight championship reign in history with eight consecutive title defenses. He's a member of the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Jones won multiple championships in four weight classes — middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight. He is also the only boxer in history to start his career at junior middleweight and win the heavyweight title. Jones last appeared in a professional bout in 2018 when he defeated Scott Sigmon by decision.

"We're both accomplished fighters, we know how to take care of ourselves," Tyson said. "It's an eight-round exhibition. And, listen, we'll be all right. Trust me, we can take care of ourselves."