Mike McCarthy Admits to Lying During Interview With Dallas Cowboys

Mike McCarthy is the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and he had to confess something during his first day on the job. During his introductory press conference, McCarthy talked about how he studied different offenses this past season including the Cowboys offense which was led by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott. But when he was asked about how in-depth he got when studying offenses from last season, the former Green Bay Packers head coach admitted to stretching the truth when he was being interviewed by team owner Jerry Jones.

“I need to confess: I told Jerry I watched every play of the 2019 season,” McCarthy said Wednesday according to USA Today. “I wanted the job. You do what you gotta do right?”

“It was more about tracking the trends and seeing what people were doing,” he continued. “And a big part of it, too, was watching players, watching some of these new offenses, really a couple of guys on defense we were able to study.

“With the Cowboys and their excellent offense, they were a big part of those studies. It was more situational specific.”

Jones wasn’t too bothered by McCarthy’s confession because it’s likely he would have hired him regardless. And McCarthy’s confession led to a lot of laughter by the media members and it showed he’s different from former head coach Jason Garrett who was criticized for being too robotic. In fact, the first thing McCarthy said at the press conference got everyone laughing.

“I’m having a moment here,” McCarthy explained, “I’m having a moment here because I don’t know where the hell to put my hands. I never sat at a table for a press conference, so excuse me.

“Second thing, I should have brought my typed copy of notes like Jerry did. I tried to be slick and slip this in on ya.”

McCarthy then got emotional when talking about being the head coach of the Cowboys. He was not on a team last year after being fired by the Packers in December of 2018. McCarthy knows the pressure is on him to succeed as the Cowboys are looking to win their first Super Bowl since 1995. During his time in Green Bay, McCarthy led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010. He also led the team to three NFC Championship appearances and the team won six NFC North titles from 2006-2018.