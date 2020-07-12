Mike Fisher Celebrates Anniversary With Carrie Underwood on Horseback: 'Best 10 Years of My Life'

✖

Friday marked a significant milestone in the life of former Nashville Predators star Mike Fisher. He celebrated 10 years of marriage with country superstar Carrie Underwood. Fisher marked the occasion by posting a photo of him and his wife riding around on horseback.

"The only way to celebrate 10 years is on a horse:)" Fisher wrote on Instagram. "Its been the best 10 years of my life and look forward to many more by your side! One of the greatest blessings from God is marriage!! It's not always easy and it's definitely taught me a lot about myself, my faults and the things I need to work on but man it's been fun, and rewarding and keeps getting better. Love you @carrieunderwood #happyanniversary"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Jul 10, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

While Fisher opted for a current photo of him and Underwood, his wife took a different approach. She posted "awkward throwback photos" of herself and the former hockey player in their younger years. Underwood also wrote a heartfelt message to the younger figures in the photos.

"Hey you two crazy kids," Underwood wrote. "Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you'll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you'll meet backstage at some girl's concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!" Underwood also added a more heartfelt message talking about how the last 10 years were incredible. She anticipated many more, albeit with fewer bowl cuts.

Underwood and Fisher first met backstage at one of her concerts. Her bass player thought they should meet and set up the introduction. The two later became engaged in December 2009 and tied the knot at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia in 2010. They now share two sons, 5-year-old Isaiah and 1-year-old Jacob.

While they love being parents, Underwood revealed that she and Fisher initially had very different opinions about becoming parents. She explained during the web series Mike and Carrie: God & Country that they "were not on the same page." Fisher had a great childhood and said that he wanted his kids to have that same experience.

Underwood, on the other hand, was worried about her success as a parent. She said that she was "never good" with other people's children. According to the web series, that fear remained until the day Underwood gave birth to their first child, Isaiah.