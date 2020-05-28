Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Reveal Differing Reactions to Son Isaiah's Birth

✖

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share two children, sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, but parenthood initially wasn't something they were on the same page about in their relationship. In the first episode of their I Am Second series, Mike and Carrie: God & Country, which aired on Wednesday, the couple revealed that while Fisher always wanted a family, Underwood wasn't so sure. "I never thought about getting married or having a family, I don't think," she said. "I've always kind of done well kind of by myself." After meeting in 2008, the couple married in 2010 and Fisher shared that he "got everything and more than I dreamed of."

Underwood said that she was happy the way things were before they had kids. "After we got married I'm like, 'OK, I found my person.' Then to think about having kids it was like, 'Woah, woah, woah. Things are good! We're gonna throw some monkey wrench into our life kind of on purpose?' I was never good with other people's kids, why would I be good with one of my own?" But then Isaiah was born in 2015, and Fisher shared that he couldn't help but get emotional when he first spent time with his son.

"I remember, in the delivery room, after he'd just been born and it was just me and Isaiah, and I was just emotional as could be," Fisher recalled. "It was just one of the greatest gifts ever, and it kind of made me realize how much God loves us, and the sacrifice he made." Underwood agreed, saying, "The second Isaiah was born, it was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm in love. I'm in love.'" She later added with a laugh, "And then you have this tiny person that you're just trying to keep alive in the beginning. The first time I held Isaiah, I thought, 'What did we do?'"

In addition to their differing reactions to Isaiah's arrival, the episode also focused on another difference between Underwood and Fisher, the former of whom grew up on a cattle farm and became a vegetarian at a young age and the latter, who grew up hunting. "I love animals and I love life so much, I always swore I would never marry a hunter as a child," Underwood said. "I would never. Not in a million years."

"When we were dating, you have these, 'You know, once we get married, it'll be fine,' and then you're doing the same," Fisher said. "All of a sudden we get married and it's, 'You thought I was gonna stop hunting?' I thought she wasn't gonna care. And all of sudden it's like, 'Woah.'"

"We just differ drastically," Underwood said. "We learn from each other, and we have spirited discussions about things that we disagree on. But at the end of the day, we love each other very much."

"That's where our faith comes in too," her husband shared. "I think it gives us a center ground, where that's the most important thing in anything." Mike and Carrie: God & Country is a four-part film series that airs Wednesdays through June 17 on iamsecond.com.