Mick Foley's Daughter Noelle Says She's Diagnosed With Hearing Disorder

Noelle Foley, the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, recently announced on social media she's been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis. This means she has a low tolerance to many everyday sounds, which can be perceived by the person and loud and physically painful, as mentioned by Wrestling Inc. Noelle Foley said the diagnosis stems from a concussion she suffered in 2019.

“I’ve kept this to myself for quite some time, because I honestly just didn’t want to talk about it, but in February I was clinically diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder called Hyperacusis. Hyperacusis is when you have an extremely low tolerance to noise and most sounds are physically painful," Foley wrote in a Twitter and Instagram post.

“My Hyperacusis was brought on by my concussion in 2019, and it was mild in the beginning, but unfortunately it has gotten worse over time. I’ve had several HORRIBLE setbacks in my recovery due to sounds, making it feel like my full recovery is light years away. If any of you are living with Hyperacusis you know darn well that it is an EXTREMELY debilitating condition to live with. It’d recently been severely affecting my every day life from grocery shopping, driving, restaurants, and even just being around people, including my family.”

Foley did reveal some good news about her diagnosis. She announced: "I'm officially part of a clinical study of Hyperacusis intervention, so I am HOPING this will not only help me, but can develop a successful treatment for others struggling with debilitating Hyperacusis. For now, I just need to stay positive and be patient!"

Foley was looking to follow in her father's footsteps as she pursued a career in pro wrestling, which was documented in 2016 during the WWE Network reality series Holy Foley. Mick Foley revealed in 2018 Noelle stopped pursuing a career in pro wrestling following an injury.

"Filming while training was incredible nerve-racking, it's like you're just learning but then you have all these eyes on you, and cameras, and trainers," she said back in 2019 via Wrestling Inc. "Even when I had my tryout, I looked out of the corner of my eye and I see Triple H, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness.' My tryout was with girls that were already signed, so it was a bit overwhelming at times, but it's cool looking back like, 'Wow, I actually did that.'"