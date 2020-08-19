Noelle Foley: What to Know About Mick Foley's Instagram Influencer Daughter

✖

Mick Foley made a name for himself in the pro wrestling world for his hardcore style of offense. As for his daughter, Noelle Foley, she has made a name for herself in the social media universe. The 26-year old has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and Twitter combined and has nearly 50,000 subscribers on YouTube. Foley also has her own website where she has a blog and sells merchandise.

On Instagram, Foley is seen either eating, drinking or traveling. And at times, she does post about wrestling since she has connections due to her father. But will she ever get in the ring? Back in 2016, Foley starred in the WWE Network series Holy Foley! and was looking to follow in her dad's footsteps by training in WWE. However, Mick Foley said that her daughter stopped training in 2018 because she was "injured" and "banged up."

"Filming while training was incredible nerve-racking, it's like you're just learning but then you have all these eyes on you, and cameras, and trainers," she said back in 2019 via Wrestling Inc. "Even when I had my tryout, I looked out of the corner of my eye and I see Triple H, and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness.' My tryout was with girls that were already signed, so it was a bit overwhelming at times, but it's cool looking back like, 'Wow, I actually did that.'"

Holy Foley! was popular on the WWE Network largely because of Noelle Foley. There is no doubt fans would love to see her in the ring, especially at this time during the WWE's Women's Evolution. But the one issue is Foley recently dealt with a concussion that happened last year and didn't get better for a long time.

"My girlfriend has been dealing with a concussion & it's awful symptoms for 5 months & it's not getting any better" Foley's then-boyfriend Frank the Clown said on Twitter in January. "She's barely on social media now since it worsens her headaches greatly. With that said, can we send her some good vibes for when she's back on here?"

Foley's future in WWE is unknown, but it looks like she's getting healthy and having success in building her brand. And with the way things are going for her, Foley could be a superstar by the time she's 30.