Michael Strahan's Removal of Signature Gap Draws Wild Reactions on Social Media

Michael Strahan did something big this week as he started the process of fixing the gap between his two front teeth. The former New York Giants star and co-host of Good Morning America shared a video on Twitter that showed him getting the procedure done. Strahan was not on GMA Wednesday morning to discuss the procedure.

"If I go home and say I'm going to do it, it's going to be 'don't do it.' If I post, it'll be 'don't do it,' if I talk to my friends, it'll be 'don't do it,' if I tell my business partners, it'll be 'don't do it.' But I've got to do what I want to do for myself," Strahan explained in the video, telling the dentist he was the "only one who knows."

But did Strahan really fix his teeth? "Michael (was) not available for comment when I called him – he's currently on vacation and I will say it's suspiciously close to April Fool's Day, so we'll just have to wait and see that megawatt smile when Michael gets back to the show next week," GMA host Lara Spencer said on the show as reported by USA Today. Here's a look at social media reacting to Strahan losing the signature gap.