Michael Strahan's Removal of Signature Gap Draws Wild Reactions on Social Media
Michael Strahan did something big this week as he started the process of fixing the gap between his two front teeth. The former New York Giants star and co-host of Good Morning America shared a video on Twitter that showed him getting the procedure done. Strahan was not on GMA Wednesday morning to discuss the procedure.
"If I go home and say I'm going to do it, it's going to be 'don't do it.' If I post, it'll be 'don't do it,' if I talk to my friends, it'll be 'don't do it,' if I tell my business partners, it'll be 'don't do it.' But I've got to do what I want to do for myself," Strahan explained in the video, telling the dentist he was the "only one who knows."
But did Strahan really fix his teeth? "Michael (was) not available for comment when I called him – he's currently on vacation and I will say it's suspiciously close to April Fool's Day, so we'll just have to wait and see that megawatt smile when Michael gets back to the show next week," GMA host Lara Spencer said on the show as reported by USA Today. Here's a look at social media reacting to Strahan losing the signature gap.
I did it. #GoodbyeGap pic.twitter.com/0Z5ZcK925c— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 30, 2021
Here's a look at the video. One person on Twitter sent a message to the Pro Football Hall of Famer, writing: "You have to do what makes you happy and being a celebrity, people have expectations of you and your appearance. If you did it for yourself because that is what you wanted-good for you!"
michael strahan got his gap closed? yea a natural disaster coming u not supposed to fw the matrix like that— Meg (@heirmeg) March 30, 2021
There are some who are not sure if Strahan made the right move. Another person on Twitter wrote: "Urggg why would he do that!! It hurts me so much when ppl close their perfectly birth mark in the mouth gap."
Looking at Michael Strahan without his gap like pic.twitter.com/bfyAqPhqkd— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) March 30, 2021
With the move, some fans are not sure if it's really Strahan. One person replied to the tweet above, writing: "That's what I was thinking. I also thought of Jennifer Gray after her rhinoplasty. She looked pretty, but no one recognized her. I thought the same of Strahan and his beautiful, new smile."
Michael Strahan
How it started/going pic.twitter.com/27JBi6dwPp— Archie (@ToFollowOrNot2) March 30, 2021
Here's a side-by-side comparison. One fan tweeted: "My dad had a gap in his teeth. It was his defining characteristic. He loved it. When it was time for dentures he had the dentist tell the lab to make a gap between the two front denture teeth. Too much? Maybe. But he wanted to keep that part of himself."
I mean... if @michaelstrahan did it.. I gotta do it right? https://t.co/jLWzShHmSq— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 31, 2021
Strahan's procedure has given Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield big motivation to make the move. One fan replied: "If it makes you happy, then yes. But you look great already!!!"
You ain’t Michael Strahan without the gap big dawg lol https://t.co/ZypVTnubx0— ‘1993 (@K_Bell8) March 30, 2021
This Twitter user thinks Michael Strahan is no longer Michael Strahan without the gap. One person replied: "Non gaped teeth ppl don't understand. Every time we see someone with a regular smile it's like...'awww not for you sweetie' And don't wear lipstick cuz that gap will shine bright like diamond. It will talk when you are not saying anything."
The gap in bronze stays. pic.twitter.com/umxSLXizI3— IslesBlog (@IslesBlog) March 30, 2021
For those who wanted Strahan to keep the gap, the good news is the gap on his Hall of Fame busts will stay forever. Strahan was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.