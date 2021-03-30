Michael Strahan Bids Farewell to Signature Gap With Dramatic Transformation

✖

Former NFL star Michael Strahan just made a major change in his life. He seemingly began the process to fix the gap between his two front teeth, which was "50 years in the making." Strahan then revealed his new look on Twitter and prompted discussions about whether this change was real or an elaborate prank.

The Hall of Famer dropped the bombshell on Tuesday with a simple video. He explained that he was surprising people with the change because they would tell him "don't do it," in reference to fixing his gap. He ultimately explained that he was closing the gap and that he was doing it for himself. Strahan said that Dr. Lee Gause was the only person that knew about his proposed change. Dr. Gause is the founder of Smile Design Manhattan and a "clinical leader" in cosmetic dentistry techniques.

The video provided some footage of the second trip to the dental specialist. It showed Strahan at certain parts of the process, as well as his first look at his smile. The doctor handed Stahan a mirror, and he responded by laughing. "I love it! Holy f—" the Hall of Famer said as he put a hand over his face.

There were several people that responded to Strahan's video with a range of emotions. Some said that they were going to cry and that they will forever miss the gap. Others said that they were happy for Strahan and shared his excitement. The third group of people just proclaimed that this video was an elaborate April Fool's Day joke.

According to TMZ Sports, there could be some truth to the prank claims. Strahan is currently working with a temporary solution. The dentist proposed a removable dental piece that makes it appear that Strahan has no gap between his teeth. This idea reportedly followed a conversation where Strahan said that he wanted to "explore" what he would look like with a different smile, so there is a scenario where the gap returns.

Strahan has long expressed pride in his tooth gap. He has posted about it on Instagram, saying "I rock my gap with pride! It’s who I am!" He also poked fun at the gap while calling for his fans to follow social distancing guidelines. Strahan posted a photo of himself smiling and said that his teeth get the concept of staying a set distance away from other people. "Social distancing is very serious and if making fun of myself helps people understand, I am all for it!" Strahan wrote.