Michael Jordan Makes $10 Million Donation to Charity for 60th Birthday

Michael Jordan just did something big for his 60th birthday. The NBA legend revealed that he made a $10 million donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation, making it the largest donation ever received from an indivision in the organization's 43-year history, according to the Assocaited Press.

"For the past 34 years, it's been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids," Jordan said in a news release. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can't think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true."

In honor of his 60th birthday, our Chief Wish Ambassador Michael Jordan makes the largest individual donation in Make-A-Wish history – $10M! A supporter since '89, his bday wish is to inspire others to help grant more wishes. Join MJ: https://t.co/xRMm3MktP0 #MJWish pic.twitter.com/PEG0hS9jur — Make-A-Wish America (@MakeAWish) February 15, 2023

Jordan began his support for Make-A-Wish in 1989. Since then, the six-time NBA champion has granted hundreds of wishes to children worldwide, becoming the all-time most-requested celebrity wish granters. In 2008, Jordan was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador for his impact on wish kids and their families.

"Everyone knows about Michael's legacy on the basketball court, but it's what he has consistently done off the court when no one's watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community," Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, said in the release. "Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses. We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true."

Making large donations are nothing new for Jordan. Back in 2020, the former Chicago Bulls star donated $2 million to Feeding America to help feed people in need ahead of Thanksgiving. And earlier that year, Jordan and the Jordan brand announced they plan to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations fighting racial and social injustice.

"The Jordan Brand is us, the Black community," Jordan and the Jordan Brand said in a joint statement. "Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fight against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next."