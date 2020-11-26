Michael Jordan Donates $2 Million to Food Shelter Ahead of Thanksgiving

✖

Michael Jordan is helping out people in need this holiday season. On Wednesday, Feeding America announced the NBA legend has donated $2 million to help feed people ahead of Thanksgiving. This comes after Jordan announcing he's pledging $100 million over the next 10 years to help fight racial equality.

"In these challenging times and in a year of unimaginable difficulty due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to pause and give thanks," Jordan said in a statement. "I am proud to be donating additional proceeds from The Last Dance to Feeding America and its member food banks in the Carolinas and Chicago to help feed America's hungry."

According to Feeding America's website, the company is the "nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization" which has a network of 200 food banks across the country. It feeds 40 million people "including 12 million children and 7 million seniors." With the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding America is looking for more help after seeing an increase in people needing more assistance. It reported that four in 10 people were visiting food banks between March and June.

Jordan, the owner of the Charlotte Hornets is no stranger to giving back. The announcement he made about donating $100 million to help combat racism during the summer. In a joint statement with the Jordan Brand, Jordan said: "Black Lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people. Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and great access to education."

Jordan has made his share of money over the years and continues to do so by being the owner of the hornets as well as other business ventures. As mentioned in the statement, The Last Dance is a highly successful docuseries, which aired on ESPN over the summer. It took a look at Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in their final championship season in 1998. It also took a look at Jordan's path to becoming arguably the best basketball player of all-time.