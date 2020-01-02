Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Other NBA Legends Pay Tribute to David Stern

Former NBA commissioner David Stern passed away on New Year’s Day after suffering a brain hemorrhage three weeks ago. He is considered by many as the person responsible for making the NBA a global brand and his passing led to NBA legends paying tribute to Stern who was the commissioner from 1984 to 2014.

One of the most notable legends to react to the news of Stern’s passing was Michael Jordan, who is considered by many as the best to ever play the game. LeBron James also paid tribute to Stern on Instagram, as he talked about the day he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2003.

“I will never EVER forget when you called my name on stage and I shook your hand,” James wrote. “My dream came true!!! Thank you for your commitment to the beautiful game of basketball that has changed so many young adult/kids lives and more importantly your vision to make our game become WORLDWIDE was a vision only you could make happen! You did just that. Making our game the greatest sport in the world! Was a honor to know you personally. Rest In Paradise David Stern! My prayers goes to your family and friends throughout this difficult time!”

Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson also sent messages to Stern who was part of each of the player’s success while playing in the league.

RIP Mr David Stern

It’s clear Stern was loved by NBA players, from the past and present. In 2014, Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was then inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2016.