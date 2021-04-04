New Michael Jordan Documentary Explores Father James Jordan's Murder

✖

James Raymond Jordan, the father of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, was murdered in 1993. Decades later, a new documentary will explore the investigation and the surrounding circumstances. The series will focus on the co-defendants instead of Jordan or his father.

According to Fox News, the documentary will be a five-part series directed by Matthew Perniciaro and Clay Johnson, and it will be available on IMDBTV. The series promises to present "new compelling information," including critical court documents and evidence photos from the case. There will also be exclusive interviews and never-before-released trial audio.

James was murdered on July 23, 1993. He pulled off on the side of the road to take a nap and was shot to death while sleeping. The two attackers hid the body, stole the car and James' body wasn't discovered for another month. The alleged killer, Daniel Green, has maintained his innocence for decades. He has claimed that he helped co-defendant Larry Demery dispose of James' body but that he was not present for the killing.

"I was living in Raleigh, North Carolina when the crime took place," Perniciaro told the outlet. "So it’s something I’ve been aware of for the majority of my life… There were so many unanswered questions about this case, that even at the time, as a young person, I remember elements not fully adding up."

During the 1996 trial, Demery testified that Green shot James as he slept in his luxury car. The documentary will explore how the two men were possibly pitted against each other and threatened with the death penalty. Demery testified against his co-defendant as part of the plea deal and was ultimately granted parole in 2020. He is expected to be a free man in 2023 while Green will continue to serve life in prison.

"Larry and Daniel were childhood friends," Perniciaro told Fox News. "And over the years, Daniel maintains his belief that Larry lied about the events surrounding this crime and lied about Daniel’s involvement in that crime. But Daniel has said many times that they were both pawns."

Following James' murder, Jordan retired from the NBA and signed a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox. He later explained during The Last Dance that one of the last conversations he had with his father is that he wanted to retire and go play baseball. James responded by saying, "Do it, do it." Jordan ultimately returned to the NBA after a short stint in baseball and won another title.