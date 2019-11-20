Michael Jordan Apparently Loves NASCAR, Supports Denny Hamlin at 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

On Sunday, former Chicago Bulls star and NBA Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan was in attendance at the final race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He was providing support for Denny Hamlin at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and even arrived in a bright yellow Lamborghini SUV. As it turns out, Jordan is actually a big fan of NASCAR.

Speaking with Dale Earnhardt Jr. of NBC Sports, Jordan professed his love of the sport and explained how he has been friends with Hamlin for about seven years. The two spend time together and often hit the links as another form of competition.

Hamlin is a Jordan brand athlete and has been known to wear custom Jordans behind the wheel. He is also a supporter of the Hornets, the team that Jordan owns.

We’ve got @DaleJr interviewing Michael Jordan at @HomesteadMiami on NBC! “I’m good friends with Denny Hamlin, we go way back…I came out to support him…my interest in this sport has been here for a long period of time…I set my clock every Sunday to watch @NASCAR.” – MJ pic.twitter.com/KqlXjfk6Js — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) November 17, 2019

“I’m a big race fan. Started off when I was a kid and I grew up watching your dad [Dale Earnhardt], Richard Petty [and] Cale Yarborough was an original 11 that I remember,” Jordan said during the interview. “Now I’m good friends with Denny Hamlin and we go way back. He’s a season ticket holder at the Hornets, and I spend a lot of time playing golf with him and obviously I’m a big NASCAR fan, so I came out to support him.”

His friendship with Hamlin has certainly helped maintain Jordan’s interest in the sport, but he also made it very clear that he is a big fan of NASCAR. He tunes in for races and makes sure that he will not miss out when they are being aired.

“He’s just gotten better, and my interest in the sport has been there for a long period of time,” Jordan said. “I love watching; I set my clock every Sunday to watch NASCAR and I pay attention.”

Considering his ties to Hamlin, as well as the innate interest, would Jordan consider owning a racing team? After all, he already owns one sports franchise in the Charlotte Hornets, so there could be a natural leap to the racing world through the purchase of another team.

As it turns out, becoming a NASCAR owner is not in the realm of possibility at the moment. Jordan enjoys the sport, but he doesn’t want to be that heavily involved.

“I love being a fan,” Jordan said. “I still understand the sport, but in terms of ownership, I think I’m just gonna sit back and watch it and support from afar.”

Photo Credit: Elsa/Getty