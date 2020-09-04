Adam Irigoyen Talks Highs and Lows of Miami Sports, Rooting for the Heat and Dolphins (Exclusive)

✖

Away actor Adam Irigoyen will take over TV screens on Friday with the premiere of Netflix's new drama series, but he is currently remaining at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While he isn't going out and about, the Miami native is instead of keeping up with his favorite teams. Specifically, he is rooting for the Miami Heat as the NBA team strives to win another championship.

Speaking exclusively with PopCulture.com, Irigoyen made some predictions about the NBA playoffs. He is a diehard Miami Heat fan and believes that the team is set up for success in the playoffs. After all, they swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round to set up a series against the Milwaukee Bucks. This isn't the easiest challenge for his beloved team, but Irigoyen expressed confidence before Game 1.

"Yeah, listen, man. I am Miami through and through," Irigoyen told PopCulture.com. "I'm ready to see this Heat team take the Bucks. I think the way that the teams stack up against each other, I think that the Heat are well-positioned to be the ones to dismantle this Bucks team. And honestly, I take Heat in six.

"It's definitely going to be a bigger challenge than I think the Pacers were," Irigoyen continued. "You have the reigning MVP, the current defensive player of the year, so it's definitely not going to be an easy beat, but I just think that the way the Bucks run their defense, I think that it's going to just leave a lot of open shots for Miami. And I mean, as long as Miami keeps knocking them down, I don't see any way that they can't come [out] on top."

While the Heat is Irigoyen's leading team, he is also an NFL fan. This means that he roots for the Miami Dolphins. The AFC East team hasn't found consistent success in recent decades, and Irigoyen is familiar with the pain. However, he is excited about the future following the 2020 NFL Draft — provided the season takes place.

"I'm a Dolphins fan and that comes with all the hurts," Irigoyen said. "I'm honestly excited to see how Tua [Tagovailoa] does. Hopefully, the NFL gets to a place where you can even begin. I think honestly, what Adam Silver has been able to accomplish and the entire NBA really with this bubble is profoundly impressive. I hope that the other leagues around the world are watching and especially the NFL because I know that there's has been a lot of players that have opted out and don't even want to play because of health concerns."

Away premieres Friday on Netflix with a 10-episode first season. Irigoyen stars alongside Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman and Ato Essandoh, among others, as they showcase a new mission to Mars and its impact on the astronauts' families. While new viewers binge the drama series, Irigoyen will continue cheering on his Heat as they face off with the Bucks.