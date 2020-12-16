Megan Rapinoe's Memoir 'One Life' Being Turned Into TV Show

✖

Megan Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup winner and one of the most famous soccer stars. She is also the subject of an upcoming TV series. Her memoir, One Life, is set to become a TV show after a prominent Hollywood studio got involved.

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television optioned the rights to Rapinoe's story. The studio is currently seeking someone to writer to adapt the book for TV screens. The soccer star originally wrote the book with Emma Brockes and shared the story of her life and growing up in Redding, California, as well as her rise to sports stardom. Penguin Random House published the book in November, and it quickly became a New York Times bestseller.

"My intention with One Life was to inspire others to action," Rapinoe said. "I hope that by sharing my experiences, both on and especially off the field, others will be moved to educate themselves, speak up for justice and push for a more hopeful future. I’m excited to be working with the Sony Pictures Television team to bring my story to life on screen. They have a true understanding of the universality of the themes in the book and I cannot wait to see how this develops."

One Life addresses several important aspects of Rapinoe's life, including a major decision after the 2011 World Cup. She came out publicly as gay following the high-profile event and wrote about being discouraged by how few athletes were open about their sexuality. Rapinoe also turned heads by joining former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Prior to publishing her memoir, Rapinoe celebrated another major moment in her life. She got engaged to WNBA star Sue Bird after four years of dating. Bird revealed the news with a photo on Instagram. There was no caption to provide context to the photo or a true confirmation that they were engaged. The post simply showed Rapinoe putting a ring on Bird's finger. The United States women's national team player was down on one knee while the WNBA star stood waist-deep in a swimming pool.

The two high-profile athletes originally met in 2016 during the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. They began dating and then made history. Bird and Rapinoe posed naked together on ESPN The Magazine's cover, becoming the first openly gay couple to do so.