Matthew Stafford: What to Know About His Marriage to Kelly Hall

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford (nee Hall), have been through a lot lately. Earlier this year, Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumor and she had to have surgery, which was successful. But the process of recovery has been long, but it looks likes she’s getting close to 100 percent.

“Looking back, there were other moments over the past year where I was feeling “off.” Like when I would show my girls how to do a front roll or twirl in ballet class, then immediately felt dizzy, or like I couldn’t balance. I mean, those were things I had done my entire life, and suddenly they were difficult. Maybe I’m just aging, I had figured at the time. My mom quickly shot that down. I wasn’t even 30,” Kelly recently said when talking about her experience with having a brain tumor.

Her being sick made their marriage stronger, but they have always had a strong relationship. Here’s a look at Stafford’s marriage to Kelly.

Good Dawgs

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall’s engagement photos are an adorable trip to Thigh City http://t.co/QujWsiTxzu pic.twitter.com/iWUfpxBfSf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 29, 2014

The two met while attending the University of Georgia a decade ago. Stafford was the star quarterback while Kelly was a cheerleader. Kelly is from Atlanta while Stafford is from Texas,. However, Stafford did live in Georgia when he was younger as he dad attended UGA for graduate school.

The Engagement

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall took the most insanely adorable engagement photos http://t.co/WSrduwxDh3 pic.twitter.com/O8ouCjqHq9 — Next Impulse Sports (@NextImpulse) January 13, 2015

In 2015, Stafford and Kelly got engaged and they shared some great photos. At that time, Stafford was in his football prime (and still is) as he was coming off a season where he threw for over 4,200 yards and 22 touchdowns. In 2015, Stafford once again threw for over 4,200 yards and 32 scores.

Just Married

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Hall are now married and their wedding video is worth watchinghttp://t.co/6lG5wgJtzC pic.twitter.com/oPmNNoXkhD — PSD RedZone (@PSDRedZone) June 26, 2015

The couple got married in 2015 during Stafford’s offseason. As fans can see, Stafford and Kelly look happy and they have remained that way ever since. Once they were married, the couple did not wait too long to start a family.

The Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Sep 16, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

Stafford and Kelly have three daughters together and they are all under the age of three. This picture was taken one month after the youngest daughter was born and Kelly wrote, “Happy one month baby girl. We are all infatuated by you!!”

A Family Affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Oct 31, 2018 at 5:43pm PDT

With the Stafford Family now at five, it makes holidays more fun. Halloween is right around the corner and we can expect the crew to do something like this. This photo was taken during Halloween last year and Kelly wrote, “You’ve got a friend in me.”

Wife Trolling Husband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Oct 3, 2019 at 12:04pm PDT

Kelly likes to make fun of her husband on social media. This was during a trip to New York and Kelly forced Stafford to take a picture with the Friends milkshake. She wrote, “The most instagrammable milkshake with the least instagrammable person. At least he looks good even when pissed about taking an insta photo.”

Visiting the Workplace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Oct 20, 2019 at 4:11pm PDT

Kelly and the three girls love visiting Stafford at work which is normally at Ford Field in Detroit. And Kelly’s caption is perfect by saying “Family over everything.” The Lions are not off to the best start this year, but as long as Stafford has his family by his side, everything will be okay.

Sickness and Health

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on Oct 17, 2019 at 6:15am PDT

As mentioned earlier, the biggest challenge the family had to face was Kelly’s brain tumor. But she has been able to fight through and she’s getting closer to being 100 percent healthy each day. She has talked about how Stafford has been there every step of the way and she probably wouldn’t be able to get through it had it not been for his support.