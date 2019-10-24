Matthew Stafford: What to Know About His Wife Kelly Hall’s Health Struggles

When the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers faced off on Monday night to cap off week six, there was an emphasis put on quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly. For many that don’t follow the Motor City team, this was viewed as confusing due to a lack of knowledge about her recent health scare.

Facing brain cancer back in April, Kelly underwent a 12-hour surgery to remove a tumor on her cranial nerve. She initially discovered that there was an issue with her health when she experienced dizziness and had an examination. Getting checked out was what ultimately saved her life, which is something that Kelly wants other mothers to realize.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If there’s anything I want people to take away from my story, it’s for mothers,” she wrote for ESPN. “If you ever feel the slightest bit off, you need to take the time to get it checked out. You don’t have to put everything on your back. Sometimes, you need to take some time to make sure you are OK.”

Obviously, the surgery to remove the tumor is something that everyone is aware of, but what about the other parts of the process? What else did Kelly Stafford have to deal with during her surgery and recovery? The road to recovery was long and full of frustrating and emotional moments.

​

“The major risks for this tumor would be facial movement, hearing and balance problems,” Dr. Thompson told @espn about acoustic neuroma. More on his patient Kelly Stafford, who shared her #StaffordStrong story of acoustic neuroma surgery: https://t.co/2WgPUn94GS. #ANWarrior pic.twitter.com/3YBj2kp0gm — UMichNeurosciences (@UMneurosciences) October 15, 2019

When Kelly underwent surgery to remove the tumor, the doctors discovered that there was another issue that could have had a lasting effect on her life. Dr. B. Gregory Thompson discovered an anomalous artery that lengthened the time in surgery and nearly caused Kelly to lose her hearing.

However, Dr. Thompson utilized patience during the procedure, at which point the audio wave did ultimately return. He and the surgical team were able to proceed and save Kelly’s life.

​

Another difficult lesson that Kelly had to learn was to keep trusting her body. Having herself checked out after experiencing dizziness and vertigo showed that there was a tumor on her cranial nerve, so it was critical to continue listening. However, there was a moment early in her recovery when Kelly tried to fight through the pain and was forced back into the emergency room.

As she explained on Instagram, she thought that she would defeat the pain from tapering off of the steroids. However, the pain and headaches proved to be too much. This felt like a failure at first, but Kelly later learned that it was far more more important to trust her body during this recovery process.

​

As part of her recovery, Kelly had to relearn many motor skills. After working with a physical therapist, she was able to learn to walk once again. Although this was a long process that took considerable patience and mental fortitude. Additionally, she did not have the strength to lift her children upon seeing them for the first time after the procedure.

However, a breakthrough came in August when Kelly was able to begin boxing. As she explained, keeping up with the moving parts was mentally exhausting, but it served as a sign that she was well on the road to recovery.

​

Part of the recovery process is being able to make public appearances, and Kelly had a very specific goal in mind. She wanted to be present for a wedding for some close friends. Achieving this would not be easy, but she ultimately fought through and arrived for the ceremony.

Kelly did later admit that recovering from the weekend was a struggle. Although she said that making it to the ceremony was totally worth it.

​

Kelly Stafford may look fully recovered to outsiders, but she revealed in a post on Instagram that there are parts of her life that she is adjusting to. For example, her right eye does not entirely close, which has created the effect of a permanent dry eye. Helping reduce the irritation is a simple matter of bringing eye drops with her wherever she goes.

The bigger issue, which has been a source of insecurity for her, is that there is weakness in the right side of her face. She had had to change the way she smiles and that it affects how she kisses her husband, Matthew.

​

Over the summer, the Staffords were able to enjoy some time together as Kelly continued to recover from the 12-hour surgery. They headed to the OC Fair and enjoyed the sunshine, the rides, and the treats available. Although taking in the amusements was still an experience for Kelly.

As she explained in previous posts, learning to box again after her procedure was difficult due to comprehending the movements and the quick pace. Riding on rollercoasters would be similarly exhausting, which made everything seem far more intense to her.

​

When the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers faced off during that controversial Monday night game, many people around the country were introduced to Kelly Stafford. Little did they know that her simply being at Lambeau Field for the game was another sign of her continued recovery from what could have been a devastating tumor.

However, the surgery was a success, and Kelly has since relished the past six months with her husband and children. Losing to the Packers may not have been ideal, but she was simply happy to be present to support her husband. Her standing on the sidelines was a major change from being stuck in the ER following issues as she tapered off the medically-provided steroids.

(Photo Credit: Isaac Brekken/WireImage/Getty)