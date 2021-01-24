Matthew Stafford and His Wife Kelly: All the Best Photos of the Detroit Lions Quarterback's Family

The first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, Detroit Lions quarterback Mattew Stafford was thrust into the spotlight from the first day of his career. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout signed a massive rookie deal and then had the expectations of a struggling franchise put on his shoulder. In his 12-year career, Stafford has led the Lions to the playoffs three times but has not won a game in the postseason. He is now heading to another team during the offseason, a fact that puts extra attention on both him and his wife Kelly. While Stafford regularly avoids the public spotlight and social media, Kelly takes a different approach. She has a very active Instagram account that she uses to post updates about family life and other topics. She shows off her workouts, the family taking part in entertaining activities, and the veteran quarterback being a dad. Here are the best photos showing the Stafford family enjoying life together.

Offseason View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) With the offseason in full swing for teams that didn't reach the AFC or NFC Championship games, players have more opportunities to spend time with their families. Stafford is among this group, and he recently had a different type of outing. He joined Kelly and their children for a day at the hair salon. prevnext

Snowboarding Aftermath View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) "I’m very sore from this trip. Did not think snowboarding was going to hurt that much.. nonetheless, it was awesome time away from the kiddos, but we are so ready to get back to them. I am also ready to sit in the comfort of our home, on an ice pack, for the next week. [peace sign emoji] out aspen.. next time I see you, I will be back on skis," Stafford wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. prevnext

Rocking the PJs View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) "We look our prettiest at bedtime and to answer your question, yes it has been a while since I have washed my hair and yes we continue to wear Christmas pjs until next Christmas. [my girls] [Stafford strong]" Kelly wrote in the caption of her family photo. prevnext

First Time on the Slopes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) "[Boyne Mountain] wow what an incredible two days. We took chandler and sawyer for their first ever ski experience. They loved skiing just as much as I do.. and they crushed it. Everyone at [Boyne Mountain] was so incredibly kind and we can’t wait to visit again! [Pure Michigan] [family] [Stafford strong]" Kelly wrote after an entertaining trip to the mountain. prevnext

Cookie Time View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) "I dunno why I love this video so much.. maybe it’s because I love everyone in it so much and also because Chandler (in the blue) is me every time I see anything sweet. Don’t let the hats fool you.. Chandler is in blue, huntie in yellow, and sawyer in pink. [family] [family over everything] [Stafford strong] [Christmas Eve]" Kelly wrote about the cookie-making time. prevnext

Stories View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) "Story time with 4 is always interesting.. but it’s very special when Matthew gets to do it. [Jimmy Fallon]’s '5 more sleeps til Christmas' is a favorite right now," Kelly wrote. She posted a photo featuring her husband reading a Christmas story while the four children surrounded him on the bed. prevnext

Halloween View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) The Stafford family had a pack of dinosaurs roaming around the house in late October. Kelly posted photos that provided evidence. She showed the four children getting ready to go Trick or Treating. There were two purple dinosaurs, a fuzzy green one and then a blue dinosaur with horns. prevnext

National Daughters Day View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) "[National Daughters Day] I truly never thought I would end up with FOUR GIRLS. I always thought I would be a boy mom.. but clearly God knows I need payback. Wouldn’t have it any other way. [Stafford sister squad]" Kelly wrote in the caption of her photo. She showed off the four children in a variety of settings. One photo featured them wearing matching Lions cheerleader outfits as a show of support for Stafford. prevnext

Snowy Days View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) Kelly provided entertainment for Instagram followers recently with a series of photos and videos showing the family during a day in the snow. The three oldest children ran around on a chilly day and then Stafford showed two of them how to properly sled down the hill. Education also took place on the baseball diamond as the quarterback showed off proper base-running technique. prevnext