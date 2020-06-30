Matthew Perry Reacts to David Beckham Wearing a 'Friends' Shirt With Chandler on It

✖

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham recently enjoyed the weather while taking an afternoon walk. Actor Matthew Perry saw this photo and expressed enjoyment due to Beckham's choice of clothing. The retired soccer star wore a T-shirt that featured Perry's character of Chandler alongside Matt LeBlanc's character of Joey from Friends.

"This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is," Perry wrote on Instagram. Like many of Beckham's social media followers, he immediately focused on the stylish shirt. The image showed Joey wearing all of Chandler's clothes, including sweatpants, jackets and gym shorts. This moment took place during an episode in the third season, "The One Where No One's Ready."

"Look at me, I'm Chandler," Joey says in the episode. "Could I be wearing any more clothes?" Many fans quoted this scene in response to both Beckham and Perry's posts on Instagram to show that they are very familiar with the longrunning sitcom. Others continued to quote the rest of the scene while talking about Joey doing lunges in the middle of the living room.

As many commenters showed, they are still entertained by Friends and the interactions between Perry, LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox. They have also expressed excitement about the upcoming reunion special on HBO Max. The streaming service revealed in February that the original cast would get back together to film this special continuation of the long-running sitcom. HBO Max also clarified that all 236 episodes of the original series would land on the service. HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly said at the time that "you could call this the one where they all got back together."

Filming for the upcoming special has not taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The original plan was for the actors to reunite at Stage 24, the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. The studio executives also wanted fans to attend to provide that live audience feel. The stay-at-home conditions in California have indefinitely delayed these plans, which could lead to a virtual special. However, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt would prefer to film the "conventional way."

"But at the moment, we're trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it's worth waiting for," he said in May. "We would have loved to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day One, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it'll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well."