'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Goes Pantless for Quarantine Baking Session

Matthew Perry is making the best of quarantine with some "serious nude eating." The Friends actor, 50, is relatively new to Instagram, but showed off the results of his most recent baking session inspired by social distancing on the social media platform, adding a saucy detail about how he made sure he was at the height of comfort through their creation.

Captioning the photo of the cookies, "I made these by the way. Also I’m not wearing any pants," Perry made sure to clarify how he would be enjoying the baked treats. "Getting ready for some serious nude eating," he hashtagged alongside the post, which was quickly inundated with fans making jokes about Friends' "ugly naked guy" from the hit sitcom.

Friends fans are even more excited than usual to make jokes about the series with the news breaking in February that HBO Max would be getting the original cast back together for a reunion special and would also be streaming all 236 episodes of the original series. At the time, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly joked that "you could call this the one where they all got back together."

"I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation," Reilly continued. "It taps into an era when friends — and audiences — gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

While HBO Max has yet to announce an exact launch date, and the Friends reunion will not be available to stream immediately upon launch, it is expected to kick things off sometime in late-May, with no delay expected due to the coronavirus shutdown. WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chief strategy officer Sean Kisker told Variety everything is still on track. "It's hard enough to launch a streaming service, never mind in the middle of a pandemic," he said. "So starting two years ago, when this thing kicked off, there’s been a pretty constant stream of effort, and the team has run basically at one speed. We really haven't missed a beat from a remote-working POV."