Matthew McConaughey Represents Austin FC in Jersey Selfie

Matthew McConaughey is a Texas native and a major supporter of all things Austin. He loves the Texas Longhorns football team, as well as Austin FC. McConaughey showed his support by repping the soccer team during a recent selfie.

The True Detective star posted a photo on Instagram that showed him wearing the black and green jersey. The top featured the text "YETI" on the chest, an Adidas logo and the Austin FC logo. McConaughey is part of the club's ownership group after becoming a partner in August 2019. He joined technology entrepreneur Eddie Margain, president and chief commercial officer of Dell technologies Marius Haas and local energy executive Bryan Sheffield among others in helping the team become a reality.

According to MLS, Austin FC will not actually play its first game until the 2021 season when it becomes the newest expansion team. The team will suit up and take the field at a privately-financed, soccer-specific stadium in the McKalla Place neighborhood. McConaughey will likely be on hand for the match as he watches the new Austin franchise fight for its first win.

"Austin FC is more than a quality investment FOR Austin, it’s a quality investment IN Austin," McConaughey said in 2019. "The most diverse and borderless game in the world is now coming to one of the most multicultural, creative and diverse cities in the world. Austin FC is a healthy investment in our city’s culture and future."

McConaughey actually wore the Austin FC jersey during an appearance on a high-profile show. He sat down — virtually — with celebrity chef Rachel Ray to discuss moments from his life and his new book, "Greenlights." During this conversation, he talked about wanting his three children — Levi, 12; Vida, 10; and Livingston, 7 — to become some of his closest friends.

The longtime actor has been making the rounds to different shows in order to discuss his book, as well as many other topics. One of his stops was on 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt, a podcast featuring the NFL Network personality and several bizarre questions. During this episode, McConaughey revealed that switching from romantic comedies such as How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and Fool's Gold was not an easy process. He had to take a stand, miss two years of work and turn down a lot of cash in order to land serious roles.

"My big roles up to that point were the romcoms and the action-coms, and they were fun to do," McConaughey said. "They paid handsomely. But they were doing so well that any other dramas that I wanted to do were not getting offered, no matter how big of a pay cut I would take." The actor also said that he was living an "endless summer" at the time due to running shirtless on the beach. He said that his life was fun, but he wanted to change his reputation.

"If I couldn't do what I wanted to do, I said 'I'm going to stop doing what I've been doing,'" McConaughey continued. "Meaning, I'm not going to rebrand, I'm going to unbrand." He checked to make sure that he had enough money to last through a dry spell and then proceeded to wait for a different role.