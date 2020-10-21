Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Molested by a Man at the Age of 18

While Matthew McConaughey may seem cool, calm and collected in his films playing the laid-back, easy going guy, in real life he's endured a fair amount of trauma. In his recent memoir that just hit shelves Oct. 20, Greenlights reveals parts of the actors life he's never discussed publicly before. Inside the pages of the "stories from the past" and "adventures" in his life, he discusses his thoughts on premarital sex after he was blackmailed into losing his virginity and reveals he was molested just three years after that.

"I was blackmailed into having sex for the first time when I was 15," he details according to Vulture. "I was certain I was going to hell for the premarital sex. Today, I am merely certain that I hope that's not the case." He later detailed he was "molested by a man when I was 18 while knocked unconscious in the back of a van." He then goes through the times he endured sexual abuse at such a young age, leaving readers shocked.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor also opened up about how his father died; Ironically, by having sex. "'My knees buckled. I couldn't believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except for mom. He'd always told me and my brothers, 'Boys, when I go, I'm gonna be makin' love to your mother.' And that's what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed.'"

While discussing his new book on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday morning, he also touched on politics, bringing the easy-going vibe to the screen his fans are use to. While things are getting heated between the Democratic and Republican parties, McConaughey is encouraging people to just embrace it either way. "It's not inevitable who's going to win," he said according to Fox News. "After that happens, whether it's an incumbent or whether it's Biden, after it happens is when it's time to get constructive and not be in denial."

The 50-year-old further added that he thinks people shouldn't get too caught up in thinking, "Oh, I can't believe this happened," and to just keep focused on the reality of the results. "It's time to get constructive and not deny the fact of whatever's happened and embrace the situation." Hoping it's a "clean election" he said, "Whoever is going to be commander in chief and president of the United States of America, that's not something, hopefully, that we're going to deny or be able to argue."