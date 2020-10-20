Massive Pay Gap Between Lebron James and Sue Bird Has Twitter Talking

Wage disparities are often discussed when comparing sports and professional athletes. For example, the United States women's national soccer team members filed a federal lawsuit on March 8 for gender discrimination due to being paid less than their male counterparts. The conversation continued recently when a WNBA player compared the championship bonuses earned by LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm. Both basketball stars won their fourth championship in October but earned very different bonuses. James reportedly walked away with $370,000 while Bird only collected $11,356. When the Twitter users saw the comparison featuring two 17-year veterans of the sport, they reacted in very different ways. Some said that Bird "doesn't deserve" to earn as much due to an inability to pull off a 360-degree dunk. Others said that the wage gap is due to differences in revenue. There were several other users that did not agree with these opinions, however, and said that there is systemic sexism in play. The arguments continued as more people saw the comparison photo.

But *why* don't people watch the WNBA though? Maybe your experience is different, but I can't think of a level of sport (HS, college, etc.) where women's bb was treated equally to men's. Not saying it's the only factor, but there *is* a cultural gender bias at play here. — Jason Nafziger (@JasonNafziger) October 17, 2020 compare the nba and wnba's annual revenue then get back to me — arynn (@TannyDimes) October 16, 2020 A common response to the comparison photo is that the NBA and WNBA salaries differ based on the number of viewers tuning in each week. The Twitter users cited the estimated $8.76 billion in annual revenue from the 2018-19 season. These people expressed the opinion that the difference in pay stems from the WNBA earning less money.

The NBA's revenue is two orders of magnitude higher than the WNBA, so it makes sense that the highest paid player would also be.... two orders of magnitude higher... There are plenty of reasons to abolish patriarchy, this ain't one of them pic.twitter.com/t2B9xqg2Py — Lefty ☭ Lion Guy 🦁 (@BeePs79) October 16, 2020 One of the biggest problems with the WNBA is the way it's marketed. The WNBA should have the same product as the NBA, but they want to be their own thing. The WNBA as a whole has no identity, and lacks basic things that have made the NBA popular (merch, superstars, coaches, etc) pic.twitter.com/FT3wgi6aTS — Fancouver (@Fancouver_) October 17, 2020 The arguments about the revenue differences continued when the comparison photo surfaced. Many agreed that the lack of money in the WNBA leads to smaller salaries. Others, however, said that the major problem with the WNBA's revenue is its marketing. These Twitter users said that the league needs to improve in specific ways in order to earn more money.

The NBA probably makes fkn plenty though they could probably collective allocate at least more than the women make now.

The NBA probably makes fkn plenty though they could probably collective allocate at least more than the women make now.

And/or more efforts to build the popularity. 🤘 — Jay B.C. (@jayclouser) October 18, 2020 Now everyone explain how with less fans and no TV contract, less revenue, GLeague players can make $125,000. Explain how Breanna Stewart can make $500k in Europe with no TV deal.The WNBA is a good viewing and they are underpaid — Kevin Hurley (@TheDukeofHurl) October 17, 2020 While many fans and critics alike argued about the differences in viewer numbers, others wanted to discuss the G League. These Twitter users said that the minor league players that work to earn spots the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers and other teams still make a comfortable living despite the lack of a TV contract. These people expressed the opinion that the differences between the G League and the WNBA still boil down to sexism.

Imma just leave this here pic.twitter.com/asDhloRBJb — Geraldø 🇩🇴 (@geraldo_dlc) October 17, 2020 1) the WNBA loses money each year 2) it makes significantly less revenue than the NBA 3) they play 34 games as compared 82 in the NBA Where is this money to magically pay Sue Bird as much as Lebron James coming from exactly? — YOUNG K STAN (@nira_cain) October 18, 2020 When the Twitter users saw the comparison photo featuring Bird and James, they jumped to the conclusion that the WNBA players want the exact same pay as their NBA counterparts. Other people disputed this belief and expressed the opinion that Bird isn't seeking nearly $40 million annually. They said that the goal is to earn similar percentages of the revenue.

No, it kind of is... if you think about it men COULD NOT CARE LESS about women in sports.. they take offense to it and are appalled that a female could do something better than a male.. in any context at this point, if I'm being completely honest. — Snacks (@Valerie_lynn15) October 17, 2020 y'all gotta stop, the NBA makes 7.5 billion a year compared to 25 million for the WNBA. Yes women in the WNBA deserve more money but it's no one's fault but the league they play in. Figure out how to make more so they can pay more. TV ratings and sponsors are why WNBA pay is bad — ♠️ (@kingjihad___) October 17, 2020 Is there sexism in play when comparing the salaries of professional basketball players? Some fans thought so while others disagreed. One portion of Twitter users, however, said that the lack of revenue earned by the WNBA is actually evidence of sexism. They expressed the opinion that male fans don't want to watch female players in sports.

WNBA is like an early stage company. Ticket sales, viewers & prices are lower, so budgets don't permit high salaries. Societal attitudes about women's sports don't help. Better marketing & normalizing women's sports with younger generations can help increase revenue over time. pic.twitter.com/PuurfPGe7U — Angela Ivana (@RealAngelaIvana) October 18, 2020 Or it's just a newer league and doesn't have much of a fanbase — #FreeHaskins (@RadWolves) October 16, 2020 There were many Twitter users acknowledging the differences in viewership numbers while arguing about pay. However, some were trying to make a different point. Specifically, there were multiple people commenting and saying that the WNBA just doesn't have the same size of fanbase due to the league's age. They expressed the opinion that the league is newer and that more and more fans will tune in with each passing year.