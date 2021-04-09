Maryse Reveals Where She Should Have Been Ranked Among WWE's 50 Greatest Women (Exclusive)

✖

WWE recently released its list of the 50 Greatest Women Superstars, and Maryse came in at No. 37. There's no denying that the Miz & Mrs. star is one of the most memorable female Superstars in WWE history, but should she have been ranked higher? PopCulture.com recently caught up with the former Divas Champion, and she revealed where she should have been ranked.

"I should have been No. 1," Maryse said in our PopCulture @Home series. "It's that simple. I don't know who did this list." Maryse was in character when she said this as she is honored to be ranked among the 50 greatest women in the worlds' largest wrestling promotion. Her husband, WWE Superstar The Miz, revealed why Maryse is a legendary figure.

"Longest reigning Divas champions in history," The Miz explained. " And she did it at a time when it was very difficult to hold a title like that and she did it and she did it very well. That's just me saying so for 37. In my mind, it's an honor just to be on the list."

Maryse also agrees that it's an honor to make a list. "But to me, it's not something that really defines me and defines my career," she said. "I know, really, that these things come out sometimes. You know there is a ranking, but at the end of the day, it's you know whether you accomplish and you know what you've done and that's all that matters. You know, I think I had a really, very successful career."

Maryse (aka Maryse Mizanin or Maryse Ouellet) made her WWE debut in 2006 and quickly became one of the company's top heel characters. In 2008, Maryse became the second Divas Champion in history when she defeated Michelle McCool. She would have the title for 212 days before losing it to Mickie James. Maryse would win again in 2010 after beating Gail Kim and would have the title for 49 days. Of the 17 women to win the Divas Championship, Maryse is one of five women to win it multiple times. The Divas Championship was retired in 2016, leading WWE to bring in the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships. When asked who are some of her favorite female current female stars to watch, Maryse had one person in mind.

"I love Bianca Belair just because I think she's really entertaining," Maryse said. "She's a great athlete, and she comes to me as being very genuine. I can see why people would just love her just because she's just herself and she's such a great athlete. I can't wait to see where she's going to go and what she's going to do in the next upcoming years in the WWE."