Married Former Boxing Champ Admits to Sexting Other Women

A former boxing champion who is married recently admitted to sexting other women. According to The Sun, Amir Khan said he's willing to have therapy to stop the sexting and has apologized to his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, after she asked him, "If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?"

Khan, 36, admitted he has "made mistakes" and "hurt" his wife. And when asked if he would attend therapy sessions if Faryal wanted him to, he said, "That question hasn't been brought up before. But maybe I do need help to stop me from messaging other women. I am willing to go to ­therapy to stop me sending texts to women who aren't my wife. I think nowadays with mental health issues, any help goes a long way. It's definitely something I would do. Things like that do help, so maybe it's something to think about."

Earlier this month, Faryal confronted Khan at their home in Dubai earlier this month after seeing The Sun's story about him begging bridal model, Sumaria for racy pictures and trying to meet up with her. The incident happened in May around the same time as his 10th wedding anniversary with Faryal. The messages got more racy as they continued to talk, which eventually led to Faryal calling him out on it.

"She was disgusted. It's not a nice thing to do. She was very angry because I shouldn't be speaking to people like that," Khan revealed. "She said, 'If you have a diamond at home, why do you want to mess around with rocks and stones?' "It's not nice what I've done. One day my kids will grow up and read this stuff, and it will upset them. "I don't think I was cheating, it was just a few texts. But I regret doing it. I can only apologize to Faryal. People have been messaging her about it, saying, 'Did you see this article?' — rubbing it in her face. It's sad."

Khan finished his boxing career with a 34-6 record. He held the unified light-welterweight world championships between 2009 and 2012 and won the vacant WBC International welterweight title in 2019. Khan announced his retirement from boxing in May 2022.