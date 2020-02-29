Mark Wahlberg Weighs in on Tom Brady’s Free Agency, Offers Him Place to Stay

New England Patriots fan Mark Wahlberg weighed in on quarterback Tom Brady‘s future with the team, although he had no insider intel to share when stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night. Brady is about to become a free agent, meaning he could be playing for a team other than the Patriots for the first time in his career. Wahlberg said even if Brady does leave the Pats, he plans on rooting for his friend.

When Kimmel broached the subject of Brady, Wahlberg quickly told the host he has no idea what Brady is really planning to do. Kimmel then asked if Brady has any idea what he wants to do.

“I think he has an idea of what he wants to do, and I want him to do whatever is best for him and his family,” Wahlberg said. “Like I said, he’s brought us so much joy. I’ve taken my son to games and spent time with him.”

Kimmel asked Wahlberg if he thought Brady would stay in New England.

“I think it would be nice, but again, if he wants to go elsewhere, I’ll root him on wherever he goes,” Wahlberg replied.

Kimmel then asked Wahlberg if he would like to see Brady sign with the Los Angeles Rams if he did leave the Patriots.

“Hopefully the Patriots will be smart enough to sign him,” Wahlberg said. “I think if not, the Raiders, obviously, are an option. If he goes to Mike Vrabel, who already has a good team in Tennessee… He’s going to want to go somewhere he can win. [Rams quarterback] Jared Goff is secure in his job, so I don’t think… I think maybe the Chargers.”

Wahlberg jokingly said he would let Brady stay at his Los Angeles home if he signed with the Chargers, who also call L.A. home. “But I don’t think he’s hurting for rent money,” Wahlberg said as the audience laughed.

Kimmel asked Wahlberg if Brady likes him or Matt Damon better. Obviously, Wahlberg instantly said “Me.”

“I actually put him in a movie,” Wahlberg reminded Kimmel. “We immortalized him in Ted 2. We made it seem like he has a golden penis. I mean, come on.”

While the future for Brady is cloudy, Wahlberg’s is set. The actor will next be seen in Spenser Confidential, which will be released by Netflix on March 6. The movie features Wahlberg as Spenser, a Boston detective created by Robert B. Baker, whose work was previously adapted for ABC as Spenser: For Hire in the 1980s. The movie was filmed in Wahlberg’s native Massachusetts.

Brady, 42, was drafted by the Patriots in 2000 and has been with the team ever since. He won six Super Bowls, most recently after the 2018 season, and won the NFL MVP Award three times. He became the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl when the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

On Thursday, sources told ESPN Brady is open to signing with another team once he officially enters free agency. He cannot begin talking with other teams until March 16, when the NFL’s legal tampering begins.

Photo credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images