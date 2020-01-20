Mark Wahlberg Hypes Upcoming Movie With Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Amid Fighter’s Match With Conor McGregor

With the focus on UFC 246’s battle between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, fans were wondering about the extent of the battle and odds of success. Mark Wahlberg, however, was intent on promoting an upcoming project. He posted a photo that showed him and Cerrone on the set of a film dressed as prison inmates.

Wahlberg’s post showed himself and Cerrone sitting at a table with rapper Post Malone. The three appeared to be in a prison library and amid a very serious discussion. The Hollywood superstar captioned the photo with a simple message of support, writing: “Time to go to work @cowboycerrone #SpenserConfidential.”

Spenser Confidential is the name of a Boston crime drama that stars both Wahlberg and Cerrone. This film will debut on Netflix on March 6 and will feature an MMA twist. According to a Netflix tweet, Cerrone will not be the main MMA fighter, but he will be featured during a fight with Wahlberg.

“Mark Wahlberg reteams with director Peter Berg to play an ex-cop, Spenser, who moves in with Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring MMA fighter with his own rap sheet,” Netflix revealed on Jan. 3. “Between gym rounds, the duo’s taunts turn to trust, and they team up to solve a double homicide.”

This isn’t Cerrone’s first foray into the entertainment world. He was also the subject of an Amazon documentary series, More Than a Cowboy. This production focused on Cerrone’s training schedule, as well as the various pursuits that keep him from focusing on his UFC career too much.

“There are clauses [in my contract] like I can’t ride horses, but I ride horses all the time,” Cerrone said in More Than a Cowboys. “There’s a bunch of things in the clause – you can’t ride motorcycles, can’t jump mountain bikes – but I have never not shown up to a fight in my life. I’ve never missed weight. I’ve never been injured and not made it. I’ve been injured and still fought, of course.

“But I’ve never called and said, ‘Oh I can’t make it,’ or you call me with an opponent and [I] say, ‘Man, I just don’t know if that guy’s really going to work for me right now.’ The answer’s always yes, and we show up and we fight, so I think they just let ‘Cowboy’ be ‘Cowboy,’ because I’m f–ing coming no matter what.”

While the Amazon series was more of a documentary about Cerrone’s day-to-day life as he prepares for fights, this Netflix film will be quite different. He will be partnering with Wahlberg in several scenes and showing off a combination of acting and MMA skills.

