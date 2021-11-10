Mark Hamill Blasts Aaron Rodgers for ‘Star Wars’ Hoodie

Aaron Rodgers took some heat for wearing a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hoodie during an interview. And one of the people who called out Rodgers is the face of the Star Wars franchise. Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies, went to Twitter to blast Rodgers for his attire. Hamill asked out of all the hoodies Rodgers could have worn “he had to take full responsibility for THAT one?”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2019 and is the ninth film of the Skywalker saga and the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie a 52% score and the film is the lowest-rated live-action of the Star Wars series. In a recent interview, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director Rain Johnson spoke said there was no big plan for the film.

Producer J.J. Abrams talked about the process of putting the film together. “When we started working on this, it was looking at not just The Last Jedi, but all eight films that preceded this. And because I’d had a lot of conversations with Larry Kasdan on The Force Awakens about where the story might go, and much of what we had sort of generally talked about was still possible and still felt like the right direction, it was really about looking at everything that we inherited and saying, ‘What do we want to see?’ What makes us laugh and scream and cry, and what feels right?” Abrams said to Screen Rant in 2019.

For Rodgers, his goal was not to impress Hamill or social media with his clothes. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to set the record straight on the comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine or protocols in the NFL

“I understand that people are suffering and this has been a really difficult time for the last two years on so many people,” Rodgers said, per PEOPLE. “I think we all know individuals who have lost their lives personally, people who’ve lost their businesses, their livelihoods, their way of life has been altered completely. I empathize with those things and I also know how sports can be such a connector and bring people together in times of adversity.”