Aaron Rodgers’ Outfit Choice for Second ‘Pat McAfee Show’ Appearance Is Causing New Kind of Controversy

Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for the second time in less than a week and talked about how he “misled” people regarding his COVID-19 vaccination status. But what got the attention of everyone was what Rodgers was wearing, which was a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hooded sweatshirt. People on social media had their share of reasons to complain about Rodgers’ attire, but Rodgers’ focus during the interview was making his points about COVID-19 and vaccinations clear.

“I’m not going to gloss over the last few days,” Rodgers said, per Fox News. “People that know me know this is true. I’m not spending time reading things that are out there. I know that there is a lot of stuff out there. I know there’s been a lot of comments said. I understand that this issue, in general, is very charging to a lot of people because we’re talking about public health and I totally respect that. I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors and I understand not everybody is going to understand that necessarily but I respect everybody’s opinion.” Here’s a look at fans going after Rodgers for his Star Wars hoodie.

Flagrant

One person responded: “So, you’re reading his shirt for subliminal messaging. I don’t agree with his choices but they are his and he owned them. Let’s get back to football and get a grip. You critical thinkers are above my level.”

State Farm Announcement

Another fan wrote: “If anything exemplifies a man with poor judgement, it’s wearing a Rise of Skywalker hoodie in public.”

Serious Question

One fan responded: “All you need to know is that guys like Brady, Brees and Manning would be preparing for the game this weekend. Not creating even more distractions for their team. And that’s regardless of their vax status which has become secondary to the rest of this circus.”

Bad Opinion

One fan replied: I know, I know, it’s widely criticized and wasn’t why we should’ve gotten, but dang it I still enjoyed it for what it was, stop this destructive madness!!”

No Taste

One Twitter user wrote: “Aaron Rogers wearing The Rise of Skywalker merch to defend his vaccine dips— is somehow more offensive to me than his vaccine dips—.”

Says it All

One person said: “Just when I thought I couldn’t dislike him more, Aaron Rodgers wears a god d— Rise of Skywalker sweatshirt.”

Not Good Judgement

And another person replied: “I disagree. Since he already pissed off one huge group of people he might as well get the geeks on his side. I think it’s subtle genius.”