Maria Menounos Says She Wants to Compete in Another WWE Match (Exclusive)

WWE fans have recently seen celebrities such as Bad Bunny and Logan Paul make an impact in the ring. But before those two were taking on WWE Superstars, Maria Menounosshowed what she could do in the squared circle. PopCulture.com spoke to the 45-year-old TV host and personality, and she was asked if she would like to have another match in WWE.

"I would love to be in the ring again," Menounos told PopCulture. "That was so much fun. I do host their Hall of Fame red carpet every year, and I am in the family, so I'll be at SummerSlams and WrestleManias, regular Monday Night Raw or SmackDown events. I go to some of the dark matches too. So many of my dearest friends are in WWE, behind the scenes and in front of the scenes, so they're my extended family. I love them all."

Menounos has a strong relationship with WWE and it has been that way for nearly 15 years. She made her in-ring debut in 2009 when she competed in a six-woman tag team match that included Gail Kim, Kelly Kelly, Alica Fox, Beth Phoenix and Rosa Mendes on an episode of WWE Raw. Menounos teamed with Kim and Kelly Kelly, and the trio won the match.

Menounos' biggest match came in 2012 when she and Kelly Kelly took on Phoenix and Eve at WrestleMania XXVIII in 2012. Menounos and Kelly Kelly came out on top, and it's a night that Menounos will never forget. "I was really nervous because I was doing Dancing with the Stars at the same time, and I had busted my ribs, fractured my feet. I had seven stress fractures in my feet at that point, and I was nervous about what was going to happen in the ring," Menounos said. "And I'm not super trained. I had done some training, but it was unbelievable. It was the first time that the women made the card and actually made it on TV that night, so it was very emotional for all of us backstage with Eve and Beth and all of the girls, so it was a big moment. And then the women's revolution happened soon after that."

WWE has a celebrity wing for its Hall of Fame, and it includes the likes of Mike Tyson, Donald Trump, Mr. T and Arnold Schwarzenegger. It would make sense for Menounos to be inducted since she has been a host and in-ring competitor. "I've heard that that's something that might happen," Menounos said. "It would be an honor, of course. I really loved my time wrestling. I'm 4-0, and I've really loved being a part of that world. It's such a cool world."